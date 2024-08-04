PROJECT 2025, pt.1 (Read it and weep.)

My fellow Americans,

Last month, Joe Biden did the most patriotic thing a person could do. He set his personal ambitions aside for the good of the country and endorsed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic candidate for President in November. I had secretly hoped maybe Dolly Parton or Keanu Reeves would be the nominee, but Kamala Harris will be great.

We have a pretty good idea of what to expect from a Harris administration. She will continue what Biden has been started to reduce healthcare costs, protect women's reproductive rights, reform immigration, transition away from fossil fuels, reduce student loan debt, restore America's reputation with our European allies, etc...

What can we expect if Trump wins?

If Trump did manage to stage a successful coup after losing in November, we can expect more of what we saw during his first term-- and I mean a lot more. I don't think we got the full Trump experience during his first term, but that wasn't his fault. Being the narcissist he is, Trump may have truly believed he would win the 2020 election, but most people were surprised, and that included people in his campaign. They were ready to campaign, but didn't know anything about how to govern.

Due to their incompetence and Trump's disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump presidency didn't accomplish much--other than the usual tax cuts for the wealthy and a roll-back of environmental regulations for the rest of us. Prior to the pandemic, Trump did manage to pull the USA out of the Paris Climate Accords; break our nuclear limitation treaty with Iran; pack the Supreme Court--leading to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and making abortion a crime in much of the United States. So, on second thought, maybe Trump did do some things during his one term, but I wouldn't call them accomplishments.

Looking to the future, it's hard to decipher Trump's plans because his speeches are so incoherent and he often contradicts himself (sometimes in the same sentence). But, now--thanks to the Heritage Foundation, we have a detailed blueprint of how Trump can transform our representative democracy into a dictatorship. They call it Project 2025.

Ever since it was rolled out early this year, Project 2025 has been getting blowback from people who don't want to live a dictatorship-- especially one ruled by Donald Trump. Because of all the bad press, Trump has claimed to know nothing about Project 2025, even though it was written by members of his administration and other MAGA-minds at the Heritage Foundation. They rounded up Trump's wildest fascist fantasies, made them sound almost reasonable and then detailed how to implement them. You can read the whole PROJECT 2025(here). (Spoiler alert: They have a lot of plans-- around 900 pages worth).

Trump blames the "Deep State" for all his failures in office; so the first thing on his 2025 agenda is to eliminate it by reclassifying over 50,000 federal civil service employees as political appointees. Then, he can fire them and replace them with people whose only qualification is blind loyalty to Donald J. Trump. Once he has filled the government with true believers, Trump can start Making America Great Again (again), but this time he won't have to worry about a bunch of "deep state" liberals interfering with his grand plans to turn the deep state into the Trump state.

If you are already familiar with Project 2025 and would still like to be one of those 50,000 pawns in Trumpworld, the Heritage Foundation is taking applications on line (here) to compile a database of people ready to take a bullet for The Donald. (Author's note: I assume they are only interested in recruiting men because they know a woman's place is in the home-- barefoot and pregnant.)

It shouldn't even matter who the Democratic candidate is this year. We are not choosing between a Democratic candidate and a Republican candidate for President. We are choosing between two very different Americas. We can choose to continue living in the representative democracy our nation has enjoyed for nearly 250 years; or we can choose to live in a dictatorship ruled by the incontinent man-child, Donald Trump. The choice is clear.

I haven't read the whole thing yet, but I sincerely believe that if everybody knew half the plans described in Project 2025, a ham sandwich would be able to beat Trump in November.

Find out about Project 2025 and spread the word.