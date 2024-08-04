 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/4/24

PROJECT 2025, pt.1 (Read it and weep.)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Michael Youther

My fellow Americans,

Last month, Joe Biden did the most patriotic thing a person could do. He set his personal ambitions aside for the good of the country and endorsed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic candidate for President in November. I had secretly hoped maybe Dolly Parton or Keanu Reeves would be the nominee, but Kamala Harris will be great.

We have a pretty good idea of what to expect from a Harris administration. She will continue what Biden has been started to reduce healthcare costs, protect women's reproductive rights, reform immigration, transition away from fossil fuels, reduce student loan debt, restore America's reputation with our European allies, etc...

What can we expect if Trump wins?

If Trump did manage to stage a successful coup after losing in November, we can expect more of what we saw during his first term-- and I mean a lot more. I don't think we got the full Trump experience during his first term, but that wasn't his fault. Being the narcissist he is, Trump may have truly believed he would win the 2020 election, but most people were surprised, and that included people in his campaign. They were ready to campaign, but didn't know anything about how to govern.

Due to their incompetence and Trump's disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump presidency didn't accomplish much--other than the usual tax cuts for the wealthy and a roll-back of environmental regulations for the rest of us. Prior to the pandemic, Trump did manage to pull the USA out of the Paris Climate Accords; break our nuclear limitation treaty with Iran; pack the Supreme Court--leading to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and making abortion a crime in much of the United States. So, on second thought, maybe Trump did do some things during his one term, but I wouldn't call them accomplishments.

Looking to the future, it's hard to decipher Trump's plans because his speeches are so incoherent and he often contradicts himself (sometimes in the same sentence). But, now--thanks to the Heritage Foundation, we have a detailed blueprint of how Trump can transform our representative democracy into a dictatorship. They call it Project 2025.

Ever since it was rolled out early this year, Project 2025 has been getting blowback from people who don't want to live a dictatorship-- especially one ruled by Donald Trump. Because of all the bad press, Trump has claimed to know nothing about Project 2025, even though it was written by members of his administration and other MAGA-minds at the Heritage Foundation. They rounded up Trump's wildest fascist fantasies, made them sound almost reasonable and then detailed how to implement them. You can read the whole PROJECT 2025(here). (Spoiler alert: They have a lot of plans-- around 900 pages worth).

Trump blames the "Deep State" for all his failures in office; so the first thing on his 2025 agenda is to eliminate it by reclassifying over 50,000 federal civil service employees as political appointees. Then, he can fire them and replace them with people whose only qualification is blind loyalty to Donald J. Trump. Once he has filled the government with true believers, Trump can start Making America Great Again (again), but this time he won't have to worry about a bunch of "deep state" liberals interfering with his grand plans to turn the deep state into the Trump state.

If you are already familiar with Project 2025 and would still like to be one of those 50,000 pawns in Trumpworld, the Heritage Foundation is taking applications on line (here) to compile a database of people ready to take a bullet for The Donald. (Author's note: I assume they are only interested in recruiting men because they know a woman's place is in the home-- barefoot and pregnant.)

It shouldn't even matter who the Democratic candidate is this year. We are not choosing between a Democratic candidate and a Republican candidate for President. We are choosing between two very different Americas. We can choose to continue living in the representative democracy our nation has enjoyed for nearly 250 years; or we can choose to live in a dictatorship ruled by the incontinent man-child, Donald Trump. The choice is clear.

I haven't read the whole thing yet, but I sincerely believe that if everybody knew half the plans described in Project 2025, a ham sandwich would be able to beat Trump in November.

Find out about Project 2025 and spread the word.

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Youther Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mick Youther is an American citizen, an independent voter, a veteran, a parent, a scientist, a writer, and all-around nice guy who has been roused from a comfortable apathy by the high crimes and misdemeanors of the Bush Administration.

Related Topic(s): Democracy Awakening; Project 2025; Project For The New American Century, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Scientists Discover That Conservatives Are Brain-Dead

It is Time to Raise Taxes on the Wealthy and Save the American Dream

The Rottenness of John McCain

One Word to Describe Bush and Bush as a Vocabulary Word

Why Are We Still Fighting in Afghanistan?

Bu$hWorld--The End Game

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend