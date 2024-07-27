 
PLEASE READ & ACT. At least disseminate

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
We shall not rest until the genocide stops: "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor." Archbishop Desmond Tutu

"In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act."- Gerorge Orwell

Everyday we hear horror stories from the Gaza strip (concentration camp). 70% of residential buildings are now destroyed, friends of ours that have been forced to move 7, 8 or 9 times to places that are then bombed again. Children burned or mutilated. Tens of thousands of women and children murdered with Western Support. The situation here in the occupied West Bank has been horrible before 7 October but the level of horror amplified ten fold since. This increase in rate of home demolitions, land confiscation, killing of Palestinians, military and settler pogroms against our people, closing off of 12 ghettos/concentration camps created to store the unwanted indigenous people. All Palestinians are targets whether they miraculously remained in Palestine or are in exile diaspora. The Zionist movement is taking desperate measures to liquidate even the hope of liberation. Even the delusional hope of a two state "solution" is obliterated with laws and with increased colonial settlements: There are two times more colonial settlers per square kilometer here in the West Bank than inside the Green Line.

MUST LISTEN and MUST DISSEMINATE widely: this is the most powerful and revealing speech about Germany and why it (and the US) help genocide from our highly articulate friend Ali Abunimah.

The World Court has just cleared the fog hiding western support for Israels crimes.

The Elders call for bold action by world leaders to end Israels unlawful occupation.

NBC reports on the medicide (destruction of medical services) in Gaza

"Most of my family came from Poland and many of my relatives were killed in the death camps during the Holocaust. When I walk in what was left from the Warsaw Ghetto I cant stop thinking about the people of Gaza who are not only locked in an open air prison but are also being bombarded by fighter jets, attack helicopters and drones, flown by people whom I used to serve with. I am also thinking about the delegations of young Israelis that are coming to see the history of our people but also are subjected to militaristic and nationalistic brainwashing on a daily basis ". Yonatan Shapira (this was ten years ago and now it is far worse)
"Individuals have international duties which transcend the national obligations of obedience, therefore [individual citizens] have the duty to violate domestic laws to prevent crimes against peace and humanity from occurring." Nuremberg War Crime Tribunal, 1950

We are not numbers: some stories from Gaza strip written by Gaza people (for many their writings here was their last before they got killed)

We talked before about the US complicity in genocide by funding, arming, and shielding the apartheid Israeli regime committing tis genocide. People do not talk much though about the European Union support of the genocide. Here are some links.

Another world heritage site recognized for Palestine: Monastery of St. Hilarion/Tell Umm Aner

Gaza, the Democrats, and How to Fix Our Wretched Politics and Hammer and Hope magazine:

"Action is the antidote to despair." Joan Baez
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing." Edmund Burke
"I hear and I forget, I see and I remember, I do and I understand" Chinese Proverb
"What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us." Oliver Wendell Holmes

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Related Topic(s): Free Palestine; Israeli Settlements; Settler-colonialism; Targeted Killing; Zionist-plutocracy; Zionists, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
