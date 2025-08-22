The wretchedness of slavery, and the blessedness of freedom, were perpetually before me. It was life and death with me.





Frederick Douglass, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass

The Smithsonians OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been...Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future. Its Trump forgetting that he is after the Successful Blacks, such as New Yorks State Attorney, Letitia James. Even Beyonc .





Too much success?





Trumps not so ignorant. Raised in the US where racial difference matters, he is right at home with those who truly believe in freedom. A democracy frightens him. It does so because he knows that at the foundation of this Country is a Black man, kidnapped from his African village, chained to other captives, and set to march miles to a holding cave. He knows that somewhere at the foundation of this Country is a Black woman and a white man and a dark plantation cabin, where the man can do whatever he pleases to his property.





The legacy of this violence creates as well as obliterates innocence for the individual white as it does for the US as a whole. Trump knows hate. He welcomes the chaos of a Country divided by hating this race, or this sexual orientation, or this disability. Hate this faith! Or no faith!





As a child, just as he learned of his fathers wealth, Trump would have learned from family and peers of his inheritance in hate. Its this hate that propels him to think as he does and to follow up as he does in a manner that would appease his ancestors.





Remember that snake? The snake promises not to bite and engage any stranger, human or animal in a positive way. He claims to be a good snake, above all, a trustful snake. So he offers to take the unassuming humans or animals across a pond or a river, or up a hill or a mountain. When the task is accomplished, and the humans or animals have reached their destiny, the snake prepares his supper.

