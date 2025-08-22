 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/22/25  

"Out of Control"!

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

The wretchedness of slavery, and the blessedness of freedom, were perpetually before me. It was life and death with me.


Frederick Douglass, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass

'Slave market of America' -- 1835-36
'Slave market of America' -- 1835-36
(Image by Washington Area Spark from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The Smithsonians OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been...Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future. Its Trump forgetting that he is after the Successful Blacks, such as New Yorks State Attorney, Letitia James. Even Beyonc .


Too much success?


Trumps not so ignorant. Raised in the US where racial difference matters, he is right at home with those who truly believe in freedom. A democracy frightens him. It does so because he knows that at the foundation of this Country is a Black man, kidnapped from his African village, chained to other captives, and set to march miles to a holding cave. He knows that somewhere at the foundation of this Country is a Black woman and a white man and a dark plantation cabin, where the man can do whatever he pleases to his property.


The legacy of this violence creates as well as obliterates innocence for the individual white as it does for the US as a whole. Trump knows hate. He welcomes the chaos of a Country divided by hating this race, or this sexual orientation, or this disability. Hate this faith! Or no faith!


As a child, just as he learned of his fathers wealth, Trump would have learned from family and peers of his inheritance in hate. Its this hate that propels him to think as he does and to follow up as he does in a manner that would appease his ancestors.


Remember that snake? The snake promises not to bite and engage any stranger, human or animal in a positive way. He claims to be a good snake, above all, a trustful snake. So he offers to take the unassuming humans or animals across a pond or a river, or up a hill or a mountain. When the task is accomplished, and the humans or animals have reached their destiny, the snake prepares his supper.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): African Americans; American History; Authoritarianism; Black History; Brightness; Fascism; Frederick Douglass; Freedoms; National Museum Of African American History And Cu; Slavery; (more...) Smithsonian Museum; Trump; Tyranny; White Supremacy, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 205 articles, 259 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Standing by while Trump replaces US history with lies is tantamount to complicity with white supremacy! Fascist has taken hold in the US again!

Submitted on Friday, Aug 22, 2025 at 9:00:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend