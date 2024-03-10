Oscar's Best Picture and Best Mensch

This year's harvest of Oscar nominations included a bushel of biopics of real-life characters. Two of them, "Oppenheimer" and "Maestro", were nominated for Best Picture. The best Mensch in real life, by far, was Leonard Bernstein, who, unlike the unrepentant "father of the atomic bomb", had the moral fortitude and peace commitment to sign the World Peace Appeal calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons. So did over 273 million world denizens, which included millions of Americans thanks to the heroic work of the NYC-based Peace Information Center headed by the unsung hero of the anti-nuke movement in the USA, W.E.B. Du Bois.

The text of the WPA, created five years after the atomic annihilation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by an international peacemaker delegation in Stockholm, was succinct and straightforward:

We demand the outlawing of atomic weapons as instruments of

intimidation and mass murder of people. We demand strict international

control to enforce this measure. We believe that any country which first

uses atomic weapons against any other country whatsoever will be

committing a crime against humanity and should be dealt with as a

war criminal. We call on all men and women of good will throughout

the world to sign this appeal.

Those unwilling or unable to sign this petition, according to Du Bois, hold something more important than indiscriminate murder of helpless and innocent persons. The US government had other ideas. According to the U.S. State Department, it was "Moscow's 'Signature for Peace' Campaign" and according to the American delegation to the United Nations, those signing it were "traitors to their country", an accusation that targeted Du Bois with particular ferocity and vengeance. In February 1951, shortly before a grand celebration for his 83rd birthday was planned. Du Bois along with his associates at the Peace Information Center were charged by the U.S. Government of being unregistered agents of a foreign power. If convicted, the venerable octogenarian faced at least five years in prison. Shortly before his federal trial in November 1951, which included none other than Albert Einstein as a character witness for the defense, the poet Langston Hughes put the whole sordid affair into proper context:

Somebody in Washington wants to put Dr. Du Bois in jail.

Somebody in France wanted to put Voltaire in jail.

Somebody in Franco's Spain sent Lorca, their greatest poet,

to death before a firing squad. Somebody in German under Hitler

burned the books, and drove Thomas Mann into exile, and led

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).