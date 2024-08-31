 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/31/24

Orwell and impending collapse of the apartheid regime

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Please share and act - it is globally relevant!!

After purging the labor party of good people like Jeremy Corbyn, the Zionist appointed Keith Starmer regime in the UK is going after supporters of human rights like Sara Wilkerson and Richard Barnard. Orwellian (London is now Israeli occupied territory).

Imagine if any free speech against Nazi and Nazism was claimed to be "hate speech" or "discriminatory". Well Orwell would never have thought of this to happen in the 21st century.

Can any defender of "Israel" explain to normal people in the west whose governments pay for and defend the apartheid regime why that regime is destroying streets and building and other infrastructure not just in Gaza but also in the west bank?

  • Group which spread lies about 7 October seeks EU funding!
  • UN OCHA: 50 Stories (of millions) of life under the occupation.
  • 21,000 (kidnapped) Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
  • But all of this carnage and tantrums may not save the apartheid regime of Israel from collapse which maybe even sooner than we think (according to even an Israeli general).
  • And here is a message from Lebanon: Hello my enemies.
  • 10 language do's and don'ts about decolonizing.
  • Relevant article I wrote a 2019 about the current state of world politics.

Whether Harris or Trump are declared presidential winner, the US will remain highly divided, in decline, and billions of US tax money will continue flowing to Israel . The deeper state ensures this. Most of the voters are convinced to vote for those they consider "lesser of two evils". Both parties are rigged and corrupt. Only if enough people wake-up and demand that the system is reformed to be really democratic, then we would see Green Party, Independents, and decent Republicans and Democrats given a chance to actually serve the American public in higher offices instead of serving moneyed interests. The hope in the massive people movements like those that gave us the women right to vote, civil rights, social security, ending the war on Vietnam, ending support for Apartheid in South Africa (and hopefully soon ending support for Israeli apartheid). Times to come will be interesting and our work for sustainable human and natural communities even more important.

"Settler colonialism, as an institution or system, requires violence or the threat of violence to attain its goals. People do not hand over their land, resources, children, and futures without a fight, and that fight is met with violence....Native nations and communities, while struggling to maintain fundamental values and collectivity have from the beginning resisted modern colonialism using both defensive and offensive techniques, including the modern forms of armed resistance of national liberation movements and what is now called terrorism. In every instance they have fought for survival as peoples." Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, An Indigenous People's History of the United States

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

  New Content

Dr. Qumsiyeh is an American citizen, scholar and teacher who directs the Palestine Museum of Natural History in Bethlehem. Being of Bedouin heritage, he is under constant threat. The museum and affiliated institutions are not political organizations, they are institutions of higher learning, and as such pursue scientific work on a broad range of topics, and provide a range of educational services.

Current US policy is unquestioned and unlimited financial, military and diplomatic support for the state of Israel, particularly now, as genocide continues against the Palestinian people. The US government's response to the massive public outcry at this horror has been to use force as a first resort, against students, journalists, presidential candidates and even disinterested bystanders.

At what point do we stop saying "Democracy is being threatened" and admit that Democracy is totally absent from our lives? Will it be after all the journalists have been put away, and Palestine is a smoldering ruin?

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 31, 2024 at 3:11:31 PM

Author 0
