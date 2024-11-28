Ordinary fascism 3.0. Why or Who?

Exclusive to OpEd News: OpEdNews Op Eds 11/28/2024 at 11:00 AM EST

I have six honest serving men,

They taught me all I knew.

Their names are What and Why and When,

And How, and Where and Who?

Add your questions to the list:

1. Why is that our mainstream media consistently promoted Trump as a legitimate candidate?

2. Why was not Trump campaign destroyed by the media after he mocked the disabled reporter? Mike Dukakis fell down for much less.

3. Why the Demparty had pushed aside all its young and vigorous candidates after Obama left?

4. Why did Demparty betray the OWS, effectively ruining its chances with the young people forever?

5. Why Hillary Clinton never talked about Trump being a foreign asset?

6. Why Hillary Clinton never openly supported any female accusations on Trump and his cronies being sexual predators?

7. Why powerful Dems never supported their own people and undermined all the democratic progressives?

8. Why the Demparty never called Trump a fascist?

