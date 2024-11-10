 
Login/Register Login | Register
154 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ordinary Fascism, USA

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   5 comments

Mark Sashine
Message Mark Sashine
Become a Fan
  (58 fans)

All of the statements below are relevant to our current situation in the US.

1. You know what? Even a hardened criminal can retain a sense of honor. But here ( in the West- MS), there is a lot of honest people, who absolutely lost all the sense of honor. Thus they do dishonorable things all the time, without knowing and from the goodness of their hearts.

F. Dostoevsky

2. Fascism will come into the US draped in flag and with the cross in hand.

Sinclair Lewis

3. Fascism is when they first fascinate the fools and then muzzle the clever.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Sashine Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The writer is 67 years old, semi- retired engineer, PhD, PE. I write fiction on a regular basis and I am also 10 years on OEN.

Related Topic(s): Fascism; Fascism Has Happened Here; Truth, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Human Coprophagia

Y2012- The Year Of A Coward

I DO NOT UNDERSTAND

The School. Reading 'To Kill a Mockingbird' in Russia

They Think Of Us As Slaves ( small note with big conclusion)

Glory and Malice

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 268 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8714 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Everyone who will read this should look in the mirror and say , ' I am the scum who brought fascism to power'. Either we all do that or we should prepare to slaughter.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 10, 2024 at 7:56:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 268 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8714 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If I do not receive comments with support of the task, I will consider that fascism has no obstacle in the US. None7

Submitted on Monday, Nov 11, 2024 at 8:46:35 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 27 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4936 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you for this clear cut message of where the stumbling blocks come, that cause the little ones to stumble, doing things they would not do under a righteous Government.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 11, 2024 at 12:47:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jack Flanders

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 776 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I have never helped the fascists and never will. Resist. Learn. Repeat.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 11, 2024 at 1:44:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 268 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8714 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jack Flanders:   New Content

Oh yes, you did. We all did. We were complacent and arrogant.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 11, 2024 at 3:57:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend