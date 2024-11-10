Ordinary Fascism, USA

All of the statements below are relevant to our current situation in the US.

1. You know what? Even a hardened criminal can retain a sense of honor. But here ( in the West- MS), there is a lot of honest people, who absolutely lost all the sense of honor. Thus they do dishonorable things all the time, without knowing and from the goodness of their hearts.

F. Dostoevsky

2. Fascism will come into the US draped in flag and with the cross in hand.

Sinclair Lewis

3. Fascism is when they first fascinate the fools and then muzzle the clever.

