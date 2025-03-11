Ordinary Fascism: Evil Begets Evil

I got used to anything. But recently folks from Counterpunch surprised me:

The author considers the alliance between Trump and Putin as a positive development and asks if the world had gone mad in rejecting this premise or was that him. It was him, sorry. And with him a lot of goody- goody eggheads who managed to remain clueless through all those years.

Trump and Putin are not Emperor Alexander, the Liberator and Abraham Lincoln. Those were really good friends and Russian Imperial Fleet helped the Union in the sea blockade of the Confederacy. Trump and Putin are more like Hitler and Stalin, sharing Polish spoils in 1939. None of them represent their countries or people. They work for their criminal groups and what we witness is the consolidation of those groups.

It is a twist of history. Putin never was concerned about real Ukrainian atrocious behavior: rampant nationalism, fierce destruction of the country's culture and history, fanatic russophobia, lies beyond belief, etc, etc. He didn't care for thousands of killed, the industry destroyed, the Ukraine pushed back 50 or more years. In fact, he gave a go to the bloody coup in Y2014: without his consent the US would have never been able to make it done and no Nuland would be able to even squeal. Putin gave a go for the coup when he got guarantees that the spoils would be his and Crimea would be returned to him, not to Russia, mind you. He then undermined whenever he could the Donbass justified fight against the nationalistic government, while turning a blind eye at the nationalist shabash in Ukraine and crimes strikingly reminding of their reign under Germans in 1941-1943. In fact, it suited his plans nicely; they were 'destroying socialism' and he actually promised to the West to do just that. During the period between Y2014 and Y2022 Russian and Ukrainian businesses worked hand -in-hand.

Russia did not invade Ukraine, Putin did. It was Putin's powerful group who got worried that Europeans would take over the riches of that territory without sharing a piece of the pie. If Russia had really fought that war, their Army would have been in Kiev in March 2022. But instead Putin undermined his own troops, he practically betrayed them many times. He didn't care. Secret Police and the Church are the real forces in Russia now and they quickly found allies among the US ultra- right. Ukrainian nationalists just became a pawn in a bigger game of evil. None of the four official powers: Europe, Trump, Putin or Zelensky give a damn about the Ukrainian people. Why should they: they don't care for their own people anyway.

What we witness is the cooperation of the evil groups. This is not peace- this is an unholy alliance, creation of the coven. Members of that coven are felons. They stole, they seized, they created mayhem and they killed hundreds of thousands of people. Molecular fear guides them. They are insatiable but they are desperately afraid of the people. Thus they develop a newspeak, which even Orwell would have envied. Naive and stupid folks believe that smokescreen and greet the 'peace'.

'War is over. Beware of Peace, people'

Berthold Brecht

Come to think of it- no, that Counterpunch guy had not gone mad. He fell under the spell of the moronic evil.