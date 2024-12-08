Ordinary Fascism 4.0: Forrest Dems

" Do not argue with the stupid. He will drag you to his territory and beat you with experience"

Mark Twain

" Do not try to find any sense when the intent is self- evident"

Persian Saying

" You have no imagination. That's why you are always number two. Always on the defensive."

The Italian Job movie

The party of Democrats betrayed their own country, surrendered it to the fascists and did that out of sheer stupidity. But it was a specific kind of stupidity, the intentional one. It came from that very lack of imagination. They thought they were smart and beat the GOP on the Republican territory; they outsmarted themselves and castrated their own cause and resources. In sorts they performed a hara-kiri. Trump didn't win- the Forrest Dems lost. They behaved like Forrest Gump on meth.

History of the Demparty's activities since Reagan came to power can be defined by one and only message to the public , "Everything they ( GOP) can do, we can do better." They assumed the 'a**hole position', the voluntary number two, and for nearly forty years dragged themselves behind the GOP, betraying everyone and anything whether on foreign or domestic fronts. And they were such whiners every time they lost that their whimper could be heard on the Moon.

Who was the Dem candidate in 1980? It was Jimmy Carter. Dig into the media of those times and you will see how the Demparty sold its candidate to the wolves. The very similar development took place this year, btw. In the Reagan's times as well as in this year, the GOP demonstrated ruthlessness, deliberation and 'passionate intensity' in the strife to win, while the Dems behaved as if they did a favor to their candidate by a half- ass support. It was pathetic then and it was even more pathetic this time. A very good reference comes to mind. According to Gore Vidal's " Lincoln", once Lincoln's cabinet gathered without him during the Civil War. It was a peculiar group of people of very different values and they were all worried about the way the war developing so far. Then Salmon Chase said,

-We will win this war and you know why? Because we have Lincoln. Each of us here considers a possibility that South may win and how he will live in that case. But not Lincoln. He does not recognize such a possibility. He bonded his life with the Union and if the Union falls, so will he. He will fight to the death, there is no other outcome for him and because of that we will prevail. We are truly blessed to have him.

What a stark difference when compared to the current spineless Forrest Dems!

There is a self- evident law of war and politics that the one who wins is not the smartest or most ruthless, neither the most powerful and strong. The one who wins is the most deliberate one, who truly believes in the cause of the fight and never deviates. Churchill is famous for his saying ,"If Hitler would have invaded Hell, I would have fought for Lucifer". That's the conviction of the winner. That's how battles are won. Dems had failed miserably in that. Their cowardice destroyed the country.

Cowardice begets the moronic evil. Dems knew how stupid and dangerous Reagan was but they never called him stupid and dangerous. As a result he became a saint. Dems knew what kind of a person Bill Clinton was when he ran for Presidency but they never tried to find a candidate with more integrity, although by that time there was a lot of good people in the party. They knew what kind of a person George W Bush was, though not only Clinton undermined his own candidate, but Lieberman and Miller became 'the GOP people in the Demparty'. In the crucial moment of the Florida recount the Dems , when they found that 20000 voters were disenfranchised, did nothing; they said it was 'a NAACP problem'. Vincent Bugliosi published his famous article "Nobody Dares to Call it Treason", and what did the Dems do? Absolutely nothing. They were paralyzed by the molecular fear. Meanwhile, even now, after their great victory, local GOP organizations pursue recounts in many places where Dems won, fighting to the death. That's the spirit.

