 
Login/Register Login | Register
278 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ordinary Fascism 2.0: Land of the Grift

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Mark Sashine
Message Mark Sashine
Become a Fan
  (58 fans)

I think it was Goegel, who said, "History repeats itself; first time as a tragedy, second time- as a farce." First time the grifters took power in Germany and it cost Humanity 50 million dead. Now they took over the US and there is a big chance the Earth will not survive. Now we have grifters with nuclear weapons.

Grifters don't have any policy. They have no views or ideologies. Of course, they pretend to have ones, they imitate, they make noises, they put on shows and gather rallies. But they are as empty as that stupid balloon. They are full of sh*t and greed, malice and hypocrisy. They are not really human but rather zombies with masks. Hell is empty and all the devils are here. Shakespeare of our times.

The grifters are simple in their moronic evil. What is much more disappointing is that lot of people under the cloud of molecular fear are desperate in pretending that is not so. They treat the grifters as humans. They seriously discuss the Trump's character, Gaetz's credentials or Steven Miller's policy inclinations. Some of those people are shills and just want the grifters to like them. But many are sincere. They operate within the limits of their perceptions. That is a grave mistake. Those people put themselves at mortal danger.

Genevieve Tabui in her book about 1919-1939 ' Twenty Years of Diplomatic War' describes her fellow- journalists, who published something like:

- Despite his ferocious looks Goering has a kind heart.

Most of those journalists were Jewish. They all perished in the Holocaust. Molecular fear did not save them from the Field Marshal of the grifters. It will not save them now.

It is time to wake up and smell the coffee. Fascism does not come to work with you. It comes to work on you. It comes to spread the grift like venom. Grift is its main principle, its very existence. The Field Marshal profited from every looted shop during Kristallnacht. He took everything: paintings, antiques, books, musical instruments. He killed and he looted. Grifters are looters, they like it.

Our grifters are the same kind. They desperately want to loot. Some of them even would consider looting Mars. Wherever they appear, trouble follows. They seek and destroy.

"They were careless people, Tom and Daisy- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made."

F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

Scott F. wrote about people though. We have something much worse: the careless grifters.

On a personal note: if I get no comments, confirming that our country is now a fascist state, I will consider that there is no hope.

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Sashine Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The writer is 67 years old, semi- retired engineer, PhD, PE. I write fiction on a regular basis and I am also 10 years on OEN.

Related Topic(s): Germany, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Human Coprophagia

Y2012- The Year Of A Coward

I DO NOT UNDERSTAND

The School. Reading 'To Kill a Mockingbird' in Russia

They Think Of Us As Slaves ( small note with big conclusion)

Glory and Malice

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend