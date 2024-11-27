Ordinary Fascism 2.0: Land of the Grift

I think it was Goegel, who said, "History repeats itself; first time as a tragedy, second time- as a farce." First time the grifters took power in Germany and it cost Humanity 50 million dead. Now they took over the US and there is a big chance the Earth will not survive. Now we have grifters with nuclear weapons.

Grifters don't have any policy. They have no views or ideologies. Of course, they pretend to have ones, they imitate, they make noises, they put on shows and gather rallies. But they are as empty as that stupid balloon. They are full of sh*t and greed, malice and hypocrisy. They are not really human but rather zombies with masks. Hell is empty and all the devils are here. Shakespeare of our times.

The grifters are simple in their moronic evil. What is much more disappointing is that lot of people under the cloud of molecular fear are desperate in pretending that is not so. They treat the grifters as humans. They seriously discuss the Trump's character, Gaetz's credentials or Steven Miller's policy inclinations. Some of those people are shills and just want the grifters to like them. But many are sincere. They operate within the limits of their perceptions. That is a grave mistake. Those people put themselves at mortal danger.

Genevieve Tabui in her book about 1919-1939 ' Twenty Years of Diplomatic War' describes her fellow- journalists, who published something like:

- Despite his ferocious looks Goering has a kind heart.

Most of those journalists were Jewish. They all perished in the Holocaust. Molecular fear did not save them from the Field Marshal of the grifters. It will not save them now.

It is time to wake up and smell the coffee. Fascism does not come to work with you. It comes to work on you. It comes to spread the grift like venom. Grift is its main principle, its very existence. The Field Marshal profited from every looted shop during Kristallnacht. He took everything: paintings, antiques, books, musical instruments. He killed and he looted. Grifters are looters, they like it.

Our grifters are the same kind. They desperately want to loot. Some of them even would consider looting Mars. Wherever they appear, trouble follows. They seek and destroy.

"They were careless people, Tom and Daisy- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made."

F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

Scott F. wrote about people though. We have something much worse: the careless grifters.

On a personal note: if I get no comments, confirming that our country is now a fascist state, I will consider that there is no hope.