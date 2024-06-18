 
Login/Register Login | Register
119 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 12 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/18/24

Opposing Both Israeli and Hamas Killing Is a Model for All Wars

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (139 fans)

Of course, millions of people all over the world and in the United States support either Israeli or Hamas warmaking -- warmaking which (one must point out the obvious because the very topic of warmaking renders so many people mentally dull) is on a very different scale and of a very different type, one from the other. At the moment, I'm not writing to any of those war supporters.

What interests me is that for a huge number of people, for several months now, it has been the required, proper politics both to oppose Israel's ongoing genocide and to oppose incidents of mass murder by Hamas.

At the moment, I'd rather not change the subject to allegations of mass rape and exactly how false they were. I do think the obsession of the past century of war commentary with rape, torture, and anything other than killing is of interest in how it normalizes murder. But there isn't any dispute that both Israel and Hamas have killed people, and for a great many there isn't any dispute that killing by both sides should be opposed.

I'm not sure the unusualness of this situation has sunk in. One reason could be the lack of sincerity in some quarters. Perhaps you are actually enraged by one side's killing and strategically adding on the obligatory condemnation of the other. But why is it obligatory? Why is it that many seem to mean it sincerely? And how have they managed what in almost all other wars has been unthinkable?

If you oppose both militaries and all killing in Ukraine, nobody even understands what you could possibly mean. Most assume that you simply back whichever side they do not. Others demand an explanation of what the poor Ukrainians or the poor Russians could possibly do, other than war. You can talk to them about negotiation, diplomacy, unarmed civilian defense, reversing a potentially life-ending arms race, and so on, but it's an uphill struggle.

With Iraq or Afghanistan or Vietnam or countless other wars, there was no widespread mandatory ritual of denouncing warmaking by the non-U.S. side imposed on those denouncing warmaking by the U.S. side. Supporting the other side's warmaking was taboo, but the topic was mostly ignored. It's possible that part of what has changed is that the idea of opposing both sides of a war has entered general understanding. Yet, that would mean that everyone's lying about their inability to fathom such a concept when it comes to Ukraine.

Of course, many people did, and some still do, preface all commentary on the endless wars and occupations of the twenty-first century with denouncing the crimes of 9/11. But that was weird, because those crimes were so obviously limited-scale crimes that would normally have been simply prosecuted in courts had nobody wanted an excuse for war, as well as because Iraq had nothing and Afghanistan darn near nothing to do with them, and because they became so far removed in time as the wars dragged on and on. This didn't come close to opposing two active sides of a war at the same time.

I think, primarily, people haven't thought through what it means that they are opposing both sides' warmaking in Palestine. They haven't considered how nonviolent resistance tends to work better. They haven't studied the lost lessons of the first intifada. They haven't examined the change being accomplished by cameras versus that achieved by missiles. They haven't been thoroughly berated for daring to give good advice to the victims of a genocide and come to understand that, no, they aren't blaming the victims. They haven't carefully considered the wisdom of the loved ones of victims on both sides who oppose warmaking and insist on negotiations now rather than after further slaughter. They just understand the revolting indecency of cheering for mass-murder by either side.

This is an opportunity for advancing the idea of war abolition. While no two wars are identical and no two sides of the same war are identical, there is nothing in any relevant way different about this war when it comes to the logic of opposing both sides. Whatever combination of facts and propaganda has resulted in such opposition finding significant support, it is opposition that makes exactly as much sense here as in every war, because there is no side of any war that merits supporting. There are no war victims in any war who don't have faces and names and stories just like those on both sides of this war. We are at a point at which the institution of war must be left behind if we are to survive. War creates the threat of nuclear apocalypse, the excuse for bad government, the fuel for bigotry, the impediment to cooperation on non-optional crises, the pit sucking resources away from where they are needed, the great destroyer of the environment, the concentrator of wealth, the driver of homelessness, poverty, disease, and trauma.

If we can outgrow war accidentally or because social media shows us what we always knew it looked like, I'm all for it. But we may have to add in some thoughtful intention too.

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Iraq; Israel; Ukraine, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

The Question of a Ukraine Agreement Is Not a Question

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

molly cruz

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 16, 2007), 15 fans, 19 articles, 813 quicklinks, 3357 comments, 15 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If you've ever spent time watching chimp documentaries, you can see where we get our personalities. Consider this: we are the chosen ones, and by that Jesus and others meant that our job unlike the essentials like earthworms and bats, was to shriek and fight with eachother until we came up with WMD's powerful enough to stop meteors and get us the hell out of here when our Sun goes loopy. The rest is bunk so stop looking for plots and reasons; it's compulsive behavior, just like all the other beasts. As a side game, we're digitizing life to take it elsewhere in transportable form to recreate it on a new planet: Heaven. We're already well on the way to both these fantastic tasks or I probably wouldn't have caught on, because I'm not that quick. To top it off, this is probably not the first time we've been through this routine, nor will it be the last, which explains the firmness of the myths in store about Creation. It's not magic. It's all SCIENCE, and we're the keepers of the flame. Be very proud to be human, we're just fine. AND NOBODY IS AN ALIEN. Right now we're all Earthlings. Beautiful Planet. Let's clean it up.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 10:23:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend