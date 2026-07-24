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Opening Day for the 14th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Festival Films

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Michael McCray
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Welcome to the 14th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival

Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Logo
Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Logo
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Today, we begin.

For the next ten days, from July 24 through August 2, 2026, whistleblowers, filmmakers, journalists, and advocates from across the nation and around the world will come together to celebrate truth-tellers and the price they pay for their courage. This year, as America marks its 250th anniversary, we gather under the theme "America 250 - Unity in the Community" -- a reminder that accountability, transparency, and the freedom to speak truth to power are founding American ideals worth honoring.

We're proud to present this award-winning festival in partnership with African American Women in Cinema (AAWIC) and the Justice Integrity Project (JIP), with live events on Capitol Hill, at the National Press Club, at Busboys & Poets, and beyond.

Here's how to summit with us... at Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival

A Hybrid Festival: Ten Days Online, Five Days Live

This is a hybrid event, blending ten days of online content with five days of live gatherings in Washington, D.C. Wherever you are in the world, there's a way to take part.

The live experience brings you to the heart of it all -- panels, screenings, and the chance to be in the room with legendary whistleblowers like Frank Serpico and Jeff Wigand and political leaders like Senator Charles Grassley and Former Representative Jackie Speier. The summit opens on Capitol Hill and culminates with the Pillar Awards Presentation at the National Press Club on July 30th, National Whistleblower Appreciation Day.

The virtual experience unfolds a little differently each day. Every festival day brings a unique mix of:

  • Live-Stream Panel Discussions -- timely conversations on the issues that matter
  • Featured Film of the Day -- a new spotlight selection each day
  • Historical Panel Archives -- landmark discussions from summits past

Together, these produce a fresh combination of content every single day of the festival.

How the Schedule Works

Our schedule includes both live and virtual events. The live events are self-explanatory -- but the virtual presentations work in a way worth explaining.

Each film in the festival has a virtual "release date." Think of it less as the only time you can watch and more as that film's moment in the spotlight -- a promotional window when we invite the whole community to experience it together. Every film gets its own dedicated date and time.

While all virtual screenings can be accessed anytime during the festival week, our hope is something bigger: a festival community, national and global, watching the same films at the same time, in different places, and coming together on social media to discuss the important stories on screen.

Because that's what this festival has always been about -- not just watching, but watching together.

Welcome to the Summit. Let's begin.

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Michael McCray is a public interest advocate who combats racism and corruption in the government and other institutions which deprive individuals of their basic civil rights, human rights and constitutional liberties. McCray is co-chair (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Acorn 8-whistleblower Summit; Capitol Hill; Festivals Of The World; Marcel Reid; Michael Mccray; Truth-teller; Whistleblower; Whistleblower Summit Film Festival; Whistleblowers-ing, Add Tags

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Welcome to the 14th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival!

Submitted on Friday, Jul 24, 2026 at 4:28:31 PM

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