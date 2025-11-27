Open Thanksgiving letter

So I have been dealing with Shingles for 3 weeks.

It is tenacious.

I wish I had gotten vaccinated.

It might have helped.

My case is relatively light compared to cases

I have been privy to right around town.

The vaccination is recommended for folks over 50

Who had chickenpox.

It is like Covid in that each outbreak

Is unique to the person

and it can last a long time.

A huge factor in how shingles manifests is

How our immune system responds.

Its not something to take lightly.

Shingles is a condition that inflames our nerve-endings.

It can be very painful.

You can get it on your chest, back, face, arms, legs

And even inside your mouth.

Mine was triggered by stress,

But what causes it is a medical mystery.

It arises when the long-dormant chickenpox virus (herpes zoster)

Reawakens in nerve cells, tracking across the skin with burning pain,

Tingling and numbness.

It produces a rash which phases into blisters

Before the rash dries up.

It is like chickenpox on steroids.

Because it sensitizes the nerves

It can rob you of sleep

And it is hard to relax when you are dealing with an outbreak.

It makes you feel restless and wired for no reason.

Side effects are stiff muscles, soar throat and headaches.

Today, this Thanksgiving,

I am grateful for my doctor who prescribed a light dose of prednisone

And the antiviral pills that helped dial back my symptoms.

But mostly I am thankful for my immune system

Which I credit for why my shingles wasn't worse.

I looked in the mirror this morning

And I recognized myself, I mean my core self,

In my reflection.

And what came to me were the words,

"I have shingles, but shingles doesnt have me."

If you are dealing with an autoimmune condition

Or a chronic condition, I wish you well.

And please, as we head into this day,

Eat responsibility, eat well,

Eat for your health and well-being.

Eat for your microbiome and your immune system.

Gratitude for this miraculous planet,

That we live on.

May we not destroy it, but learn to love it.

Happy Thanksgiving.