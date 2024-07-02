Op Ed by Pres Biden and Sen Sanders Regarding Pharmaceuticals

President Biden and Sen Sanders have an OpEd posted in USA today...

Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly must stop ripping off Americans with high drug prices



President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders

July 2, 2024 As president of the United States and the chairman of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in the Senate, we have long been concerned about the outrageous prices that the pharmaceutical industry charges the American people for prescription drugs. There is no rational reason why Americans, for decades, have been forced to pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for the prescription drugs they need. There is no rational reason why, for decades, 1 out of 4 Americans have been unable to afford the medicine their doctors prescribe. And it is most certainly not Americans' patriotic duty to pay high drug prices at home so others abroad can enjoy the fair prices that every American is entitled to. That's why over the last several years, working together, we have made substantial progress. As a result of the Inflation Reduction Act that passed Congress without a single Republican vote, seniors with diabetes are paying no more than $35 a month for insulin. Starting in January, no senior in America will pay over $2,000 a year for prescription drugs. And, for the first time in history, Medicare is now doing what every other major country does: Negotiate with the pharmaceutical companies to lower the price of some of the most expensive drugs in America.

