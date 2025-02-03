One week into Trump's second coming he's been on an executive order rampage



Trump administration expected to impose tariffs Saturday Mexico and Canada will be hit with 25% tariffs. Goods from China face a 10% tariff. CBS News New York's John Dias reports.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS New York) Details DMCA



US President Donald Trump announcing tariffs against goods from Mexico, Canada and China January 30, 2025

One week into Trump's second go round in the Oval Office he's certainly been true to form issuing executive orders with 25% sanctions of goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% sanctions against China.

This after ordering US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) to conduct raids seeking out and arresting multiple immigrants with suspected criminal behavior in New York, Denver, Boston, Newark and San Francisco.

The real concern is whether these raids are targeting only suspected criminal types or indiscriminate in nature sweeping up everyone who may have been in the vicinity. Considering Trump's antipathy toward immigrants generally the sense here is he doesn't really care how the raids are conducted. Which would be a serious overreach of power on his part.

Let's call it an executive order rampage. The Democrats are no longer in power in the House or the Senate so who's to stop him?

He was threatening to include children of immigrants born in the US as deportation targets as well. On Thursday a judge put a temporary stay on Trump's ability to do so. Almost assuredly Trump's lawyers will appeal the ruling.

Of course children born in the US are automatically citizens as clearly stated in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. So on what grounds does the administration stand? It's hard to imagine even the current conservative makeup of the Supreme Court would challenge the Constitution.

Then of course there's the Ukraine conflict, which Trump has said he wants a negotiated settlement as soon as possible. There's been unconfirmed reports he's been in contact with the Kremlin. Russia has neither confirmed or denied these contacts have been made. Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to end the conflict.

However to end it Putin has made clear the following:

Ukraine be committed to being a neutral country never to join NATO.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).