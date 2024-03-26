One week after terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow



LIVE: Outside Crocus City Hall in Moscow days after Russia attack Live from outside Crocus City Hall in Moscow days after the attack that killed more than 130 people in Russia. #russia #moscow ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Associated Press) Details DMCA



Aftermath of Crocus City Hall terrorist attack on March 19, 2024

It's been a week since the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow.

According to Russian investigators 139 people have been killed, 137 of them gunned down indiscriminately during the massacre and two died in the hospital.

Thus far "Russian security services have detained seven alleged perpetrators as well as four of their suspected accomplices" [1]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, "This attack was carried out by radical Islamists who we know carried out the attack". "We want to know who ordered it".

Going further "Putin noted that the fact the terrorists were headed for Ukraine posed questions that needed answering".

The suspects are now held in custody and all "identified as ethnic Tajiks".

Meanwhile the US and its allies have insisted Ukraine had nothing to do with the terrorist attack accusing the Islamic State (formally ISIS) as the perpetrators. But they have offered no proof to these allegations.

Putin also maintains the investigation must be "professional, without any political bias".

Though it is early in the investigation if it reveals Kiev was behind the attack the Russian special military operation in Ukraine will likely intensify.

Before speculating what the investigation may conclude in its findings one thing is crucial. It must be thorough leaving no stone unturned.

The Russian people expect justice for those massacred and the perpetrators be held to account. Capital punishment is outlawed in the Russian constitution though calls for it be repealed have been made because of the heinousness of this crime.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).