One Last Question -to Women who Support Democrats

The Democrats have been stringing us along with abortion rights for too long now -many decades. While the media portrays the Democrats as champions for women's rights, in reality, every time Democrats have had the opportunity to enact abortion rights into federal law, they've refused to do it.

Obama's big campaign promise during 2008 was to sign the Freedom of Choice Act, which would've turned abortions rights into federal law. But as early as 2009, only four months into his presidency, Obama made it clear he had no intention of signing federal protection of abortion rights into law. "The Freedom of Choice Act is not my highest legislative priority," he stated.1 But in fact, as reporter Margaret Kimberley observed, "It wasn't even his lowest legislative priority," because, as she reports, "Obama never lifted a finger to get it passed, even during his first two years in office when he had majorities in the House and the Senate." [1] (But then, what else should we expect from a "community organizer" who hides the fact that his grandfather is the first cousin of none other than George Bush Sr.) They insist only the U.S. Supreme Court can legalize abortion rights, but that is false. Margaret Kimberley writes:

"Even worse, the Democrats lie about their ability to protect abortion rights. They could pass the Women's Health Protection Act which would make Roe v. Wade federal law and do away with abortion restrictions across the country. They could have done this when Bill Clinton and Barak Obama had Democratic control of both houses of congress and they can still do it now. Democrats have been lying about their ability to protect abortion rights for the last 30 years." [2]

Most women have never even heard of the Women's Health Protection Act, but it would provide federal protection for abortion rights and invalidate any anti-abortion laws in all 50 states, and the Democrats have been refusing to pass it since 2013. In Sept 2021, the Women's Health Protection Act had 48 sponsors in the Senate but, as David Sirota reported, the Democrats still refused to sign it into federal law. [3] Instead of exposing the Democrat Party for its lead role in preventing abortion rights for the past 30+ years, the media continues to push the falsehood that only the U.S. Supreme Court has the power to legalize abortion rights and that the Democrats are the only ones who will choose the right judges to do that. Nevermind that five of the 7 U.S. Supreme Court judges who decided in favor of abortion rights in 1973, in Roe v. Wade, were chosen by Republicans, nor the fact that one of the 2 judges who decided against abortion rights was selected by a Democrat.

But as luck would have it, one of the judges who decided against abortion rights in Roe v. Wade, was selected by a Republican (Justice Rehnquist, who later went on to be selected by Ronald Reagan to become Chief Justice), and because of this, the Democrats have been able to use their "Supreme Court" scare tactic to hold women's rights hostage ever since.

If the end result is the same, what's the difference? By misleading American voters with false promises to legalize abortion rights, the Democrats have been far more effective at preventing abortion rights than Republicans could ever dream. Clearly, the Democrats have no intention of attaining abortion rights for women.

By contrast, however, the Democrats have gone out of their way to accommodate a certain group of entitled men by changing the law to redefine the word 'women' to include men, even with their male genitalia still intact.

Obama was the first to bend over backwards to change the Title IX law for women and girls to include men and boys -despite the fact that the Title IX law of 1972 was originally intended to give women and girls the same opportunities as men and boys to safely participate in activities like sports, etc. Trump, however, immediately restored Title IX's definition of "women" back to women-only, whereupon Biden immediately reversed Title IX back to Obama's definition of "woman" to include men, as it remains today, as of this writing. It is on this point that Democrats have been specifically clear, that any man, regardless of whether his male genitalia is intact or not, must be allowed into female-only spaces if he declares that he is a woman. [4]

Its bad enough that women don't have abortion rights, but now, thanks to Democrats and by extension all those who vote for them, women have lost the right to safety from sexual assault. As of August 1st 2024, it is a federally protected "human right" for men and boys to expose themselves in front of women and girls in various states of undress in female-only spaces, such as bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, homeless shelters, and in prisons. [5] It is an illegal "hate crime" for women to set personal boundaries or to take safety precautions against voyeurism and indecent exposure whenever a man declares that he is a "woman," because a man's word is the law and all women and girls are mandated to accommodate him and call him a "she" and welcome him with open arms into our personal spaces where we change our clothes and shower.

While the media was in full celebration mode over the Penn state transgender swimmer William ("Lia") Thomas on the women's swim team, the media ignored the entire team of young women who were required to change their clothes and shower with this 6 ft man as often as 18 times a week, as "transgender Thomas" paraded around the women's locker room with his male genitalia intact and exposed for all to see. But the media, along with the Democrat Party, celebrates this kind of horrifying situation as a victory for human rights and "diversity and inclusion."

It is not a "human right" to commit sexual assault, and that includes voyeurism and indecent exposure. Forcing women and girls to endure voyeurism and indecent exposure is sexual assault and basically excludes them -half the human race- from their basic human rights. You cannot mandate a woman's consent but that is exactly what Democrat have done by changing federal law, Title IX, to allow men unrestricted access to female-only locker rooms and showers. Epstein sex-trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, was put in prison for facilitating sexual assault of young women and girls. But with their new Title IX definition of "woman," Democrats are facilitating sexual assault of women and girls on a much greater scale.

The Democrat party is infested with Ghislaine Maxwell clones who are unanimously agreed that it is not sexual assault, but rather "progress" for "diversity and inclusion" to force women and girls to endure increasing risk of voyeurism and indecent exposure, as well as all manner of sexual harassment/assault and rape in our prisons, homeless shelters, locker rooms, showers and bathrooms, [6] (to say nothing of abandoned female children who are wards at the mercy of the state). And not one single elected Democrat representative voted against this legislation. Not one!!!

It is also deemed a "hate-crime" for women to say 'no' to men's violation of our personal boundaries. Women and girls who dare to speak out against this "progress" get the full wrath of the pro-trans judicial system and are routinely prosecuted for hate crimes of "transphobia" and "mis-gendering" in Democrat-dominated jurisdictions. Nevermind the fact that a "phobia" is defined as an irrational fear, and that 98%-99% of all sexual assault crimes against women and children are committed by men, it is women who are demonized as "irrational" for fearing and taking precautions against sexual assault from men -even men with rape convictions who are now being housed with women in the women's prisons, all thanks to the pro-transgender policies of Democrats. [7] Increasing numbers of men convicted of particularly heinous crimes against women and children, are being rewarded for their crimes by being housed with women in the women's prisons granting them easy access to more vulnerable victims. In my home state of WA, increasing numbers of violent rapists transferred from the men's prisons are being housed with women in the women's prison [8] but WA state Democrats decided to pass a law protecting these men from public scrutiny and WA state voters are no longer allowed to know just how many men convicted of rape are in the women's prison. [9]

The ACLU also firmly specifies that any convicted rapist with intact male genitalia who claim to be a "woman," must be housed with women in the women's prisons. [10] This abrupt reversal of the ACLU's policy of "civil liberties for all" is likely because the majority of the ACLU's funding now comes from billionaire transgender industrialists like the Pritzker family [11] (the same Pritzkers who funded Obama's presidential campaigns).

The implicit core philosophy of transgender ideology is that persons with male genitalia are more important than persons with female genitalia -and a more succinct description of 'sexism' could not be found. Misogyny is an equal-opportunity endeavor as evidenced by all the Ghislaine Maxwell clones in the Democrat party. When a woman wants to move up to a higher position of power, all she has to do is sell out the basic humans of women and girls and the Democrats will reward her with higher positions of power. To name one typical example, Biden nominated a female judge for a higher position in the judicial system, even though she had ordered the placement of a 6'2" convicted rapist into a women's prison and over-ruled objections as "based on bias and fear and not on evidence" as she put it, despite the glaring evidence of his past multiple rape convictions. [12] Democrats even got a Biden-nominated transgender ideologist installed as a judge on the U.S. Supreme Court, but we're all supposed to celebrate this because she's a black woman in a position of power? In my own home state of Washington, women assaulted by men from Antifa find themselves being reprimanded by female judges to refer to her male attacker as a "woman" and a "she." [13] Examples of this judicial misconduct in America, and the rest of the world, are endless.

