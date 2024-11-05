One Final Set Of Answers, Part 2

"In a time of growing climate crisis, our schools are in dire need to have their facilities upgraded to withstand higher temperatures and create more green space where students can stay cool and learn about our environment in hands-on ways."



-- - Karla Griego



(Image by Karla Griego for LAUSD School Board 2024-General, ID# 1468231) Details DMCA



During the campaign to succeed Jackie Goldberg on the LAUSD School Board, Graciela Ortiz has been too busy disparaging a student who was sexually assaulted at gunpoint to answer any of the questions sent to her as part of the LAUSD Candidate Forum series. In comparison, her opponent, Karla Griego, has responded to inquiries about Special Education, PROP-39 Co-Locations, Student Safety, The Budget, Inclusion and Diversity, and Charter School Accountability. Griego also replied to half of the final set of questions with a promise to answer more a later date. She fulfills this promise with the following responses:

Is information about IEPs being shared sufficiently with teachers, especially when a student transfers to another school?

It is important that students with IEPs have their IEP document shared with schools to which they are transferring. Certainly, all teachers who have students with IEPs should have the students' Present Levels of Performance, goals, accommodations, services and minutes. Generally this is shared by the Special Education case manager, however, sometimes with caseloads exceeding the norms, sometimes by 10 students, this may not be done in a timely manner. That is why it is important that caseload size and class size is honored.

Will you support the LAUSD bond measure before the voters in November?

The school bond would provide much needed structural improvements to some of our oldest schools that need to be retrofitted for earthquakes and or accessibility. In a time of growing climate crisis, our schools are in dire need to have their facilities upgraded to withstand higher temperatures and create more green space where students can stay cool and learn about our environment in hands-on ways. AT THE SAME TIME, the LAUSD school board has a duty to demonstrate to the public that they are using existing funds appropriately and diligently. By doing so, they will retain the public's trust when asking for an increase in property taxes for the benefit of our schools.

During the heatwave of the past couple of weeks, schools reported that air conditioning broke down. Should schools have gone online only during this crisis?

I think that we need to invest in our schools' HVAC system ASAP. Schools should be cooling centers for many residents who do not have air conditioning. But with our systems breaking down, we cannot offer that to our communities. We also need to ensure that air conditioners are maintained, not just repaired when they break down. Lastly, we need to have more HVAC employees than what we currently have. That is why I support the Bond measure, so that we can fully invest in our schools, including our HVAC systems.

Last year the Primary Promise program was eliminated after the District had previously provided evidence that it was successful. Do you agree with this decision?

NO. Parents, teachers, educator workers and the data showed that Primary Promise was working. There was no need to replace it. That decision was not one that centered our students' needs and that is why I oppose it.

As a Board Member how would you ensure that the replacement for Primary Promise is as effective as pledged?

I will request for reports on how the new program is supporting students' progress. I will also ensure that these reports are given to Board members in a timely manner so that Board members can review them before making decisions about the program. These reports must show holistic measures: attendance, reading, writing, math, students' social impacts such as being in a Special Ed program, English Language Learners, a member of a Specialized population like homeless and foster youth, and other demographic data. It is also important to see the types of other supports the schools receive: instructional aides, campus aides, library aides, restorative justice teachers, PSWs, PSAs, etc. These are all factors that impact student academic achievement.

The previous iteration of the LAUSD School Board, led by its majority elected by the Charter School Industry, voted to reduce the size of the District's School Police. Has this move hurt student safety? Was the reduction in the police force followed up with promised alternative ways to intervene before violence occurs?

The Board budgeted 30 million dollars for community based safety programs. They have only used 3 million. It is imperative that the District be held accountable to implement these programs using the 30 million dollars, as our students deserve holistic safety measures to support them. These programs include, safe passages, peace building, de-escalation techniques, restorative practices, multi-tiered supports, community building. These supports promote students' learning and social emotional well being. Additionally, we need to invest in psychiatric social workers and counselors at school school sites and wellness centers/clinics. Our students and their families need much support. That is why I also support community schools. In community schools, these resources would be at the school and students and their families could have access to these supports.

Despite the many questions surrounding the implementation of PROP-28, five of the seven LAUSD Board Members voted to approve the "Annual Report on PROP-28" on June 24. Can the voters trust you to ensure that arts education is funded according to the promises made to voters when they passed the proposition?

I have been a fighter for our students throughout my career. One of my platform priorities is transparency and accountability. I have been doing this throughout my career as a teacher- demanding transparency and accountability of school budgets, advocating for budgets to center student needs. I will continue to fight for our students and ensure that they receive the arts funding they deserve.

Is there anything else that you would like to mention?

My platform puts students first. We must hold the Superintendent accountable to provide arts instruction, mental health supports, inclusive and safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth, support for immigrant students, authentic parent voice in the special education program, expansion of the Black Student Achievement Plan, investment in community schools and safe, healthy and green schools throughout all communities of Los Angeles.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.