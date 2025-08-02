 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 8/2/25  

Once Karen Wasn't An Insult

By   1 comment

Martha Rosenberg
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)

Karen has become code for an angry, entitled, racist white woman. Karen is "the kind of woman who asks to speak to the manager," and polices others' behavior said a piece in the Atlantic.

But Karens have not always been privileged busy bodies. In 1974, labor union activist and radiation whistleblower Karen Silkwood was killed in a suspicious car accident on her way to show a reporter a binder of evidence about safety lapses at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron Fuel Fabrication Site in Oklahoma where she worked. Silkwood's family received an out-of-court settlement from Kerr-McGee who admitted no liability. The plant closed in 1975.

The next year, Karen Ann Quinlan, an early "Terri Schiavo," provoked a right-to-die controversy after she lapsed into a coma caused by alcohol and benzos. For months her headshot was plastered across newspapers, symbolizing to adults the ethics surrounding euthanasia and to young people...the importance of not partying too hardy. She lingered in a coma for nine years.

Then there was Karen Carpenter who vaulted to the top of pop music in the 1970s which was still dominated by men, playing the "unladylike" drums no less. Officially, her 1983 death was caused by heart complication of the barely-recognized disease of anorexia leading to early discussion of "body image" and the pressure to be thin. But according to her brother, the real reason was emotional pain from a string of devastating romantic disappointments she had suffered.

Then there was Karen Pendleton the only "Mouseketeer" to remain on the ABC television Mickey Mouse Club the entire time it aired and one of the two youngest members of the club. Pendleton threw herself into working for battered women and disability rights as an adult after became a paraplegic due to a 1983 car accident.

And we can't forget the sound-alike "Carrie" made famous by the horror thrill movie of the same name in 1977 starring Sissy Spacek and adapted from a Stephen King book. Tricked into becoming prom queen by her peers only to be doused in pig blood (hah!) Carrie was also bullied at home by her mother who never tells her the facts of life so when she gets her first period she thinks she is dying. (Which provokes more bullying.)

After her prom ordeal, Carrie goes home to clean up only to be stabbed with a butcher knife by her mother. Carrie then starts a fire and immolates both of them.

What's in a Name?

Names, Karen and otherwise, follow trends. In the late 1970's and early 1980's there was the gem name craze for girls (Tiffany, Crystal, Amber), followed by the gothic novel name craze (Emma, Abigail and Emily) and the most recent Great Britain/Ireland-inspired names like Kaitlynn, Kailyn and yes Kayleigh. For boys the Justin and Jason craze was followed by the Kyle and Ryan craze and now the Liam and Noah craze.

So it is no surprise that right now there's a bivouac of grown up, pushy Karens since Karen was the third-most-popular US girls name in 1965. As Karen becomes an instant, hurled insult, few remember that 40 years ago, Karens were not privileged, lucky or asking to "speak to the manager." Disclosure: my given name was Karen.

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Girls; Hate-Racism-Bigotry; Institutional Racism; Insults; Labor-Unions; Racism; Union-Worker Issues-Labor, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 84 fans, 1031 articles, 796 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is an excerpt from a new humor book called Food, Clothes, Men, Gas, and Other Problem

click here

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 2, 2025 at 8:11:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend