Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

On the Sheer Radicalness of the Moment of Conception Doctrine (REVIEW ESSAY)

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
V%C3%ADctor Manuel Fern%C3%A1ndez-%28cropped%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Dirección de Relaciones Institucionales de la Universidad Católica Argentina)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) April 19, 2024: My first OEN article was titled "Why Obama Should Shun the Pope's Views on Abortion" (dated October 10, 2009):

In it, I made it clear that I regard the Roman Catholic Church's position that distinctively human life begins at the moment of conception as mistaken and untenable.

Granted, a life-form begins at the moment of conception. But I do not think that that life-form is distinctively human life. Rather, I see distinctively human life as beginning at birth when the fetus emerges from the mother's womb and is viable.

More recently, I have reflected on the doctrinally conservative Pope Francis' objections to gender theory in my somewhat lengthy OEN article "Walter Ong, Judith Butler, and the Vatican on Gender" (dated April 8, 2024):

Next, I shifted my focus in my short OEN article "How Important Will the Abortion Debate Be in the 2024 elections?" (dated April 10, 2024):

Now, in the present essay, I am still concerned about how important the abortion debate will be in the 2024 elections.

However, certain recent events have brought home just how radical the Church's teaching about the moment of conception is.

In February 2024, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos (i.e., the life-forms produced at the moment of conception), produced through in vitro fertilization (IVF) are considered to be human children and that a person could be held liable for accidentally destroying them. Because in vitro fertilization is a widespread practice in the United States today, the ruling set off alarm bells, to say the least.

See Kayla Epstein's BBC article "Alabama IVF ruling: What does it mean for fertility patients?" (dated February 22, 2024):

Not surprisingly, the Roman Catholic Church has not only opposed legalized abortion, but also in vitro fertilization. See the online article "Each Life has Immeasurable Value from the Moment of Conception, says Bishop Burbidge on IVF Issues" (dated March 8, 2024):

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time.
 

Related Topic(s): 2024 Elections; Abortion; Abortion Laws; Abortion Legislation; Anti-abortion; CONSERVATIVE CATHOLICS; Catholic; Catholic Church; Catholicism; Catholicism Vatican Pope; Roman Catholic Church; Us Conference Of Catholic Bishops
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend