On the Road to Turin (poem)

At the train station they had a Lavazza machine

it glowed in the dark red, it was fresh roast ground

and, oh, the sound of loamy loam tickled nose colors.

I asked where it was to someone. Said, Dove?

Sorry, in English, he said, I speak no Italian,

no Italian at all, and read librettos in English,

and he directed me to the library

which was at the corner of a wide wide street.

I'd come on a pilgrimage

to see the spot where Nietzsche hugged the nag

in distress, beaten down, in fact, downtrodden.

Stop beating the dead horse! He was said to have cried,

full-throated in the marketplace.

But had I come too soon? Again.

.



I'd come on a pilgrimage

to see the shroud

which bore the image of Don Quixote

at least that's what he looked like to me

Don Quixote as Jesus and windmills as crosses.

It makes the head spin, to think

there but for disgrace go I, round and round

and when I finally found the shroud

it was a piss-christ

postcard of Jesus lynching in a jar of piss

Ecce Homo!

Turin, home of poets and whores,

no horse though, no plaque, no nothing

I looked around for the spot

where N had tapped a local on the shoulder

and his hands widening to take in the vast panorama, says,

What do you think of my Grand Illusion?

Scusa. Non parlo inglese, he goes.

The sky grew dark and, frankly, shroudy,

and I made my way back to the Nescafe machine

at the hotel where Nietzsche was said to have stayed

when he was crazy with syphilis, looks all can-can

and Der Will to Power was just a pipedream in his eyes

crazy augen, full of windmills.

Why have you forsaken me, Papa?

And, geez, was that George Clooney in the lobby?

Or another caricature?

Or did I come too soon to understand.

Maybe if I come back in an hour, I mused.

.



Next up, Milan

where I longed to hear the Fat Lady sing.

Let's hope she's doing Pole Dance, I pined,

as I have molto vivace lira to tuck rid of

and the opera house, dimming --

god help me if she sits on my lap,

her dapper bouncer boyfriend enforcing --

and Trieste,

where I hear they have a recovery house

for voice hearers and failed prophets

and the equivalent of a Starbucks:

Starbucks, Moby Dick, harpoons, sperm whale,

obsessive scrimshander from New Bedford, I muse.

.



Trieste today, tomorrow Rome.

On a pilgrimage to the loamy loam.