 
Login/Register Login | Register
209 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/23/24

On the Road to Turin (poem)

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

Lavazza Vending Machine
Lavazza Vending Machine
(Image by Lavazza)   Details   DMCA

At the train station they had a Lavazza machine

it glowed in the dark red, it was fresh roast ground

and, oh, the sound of loamy loam tickled nose colors.

I asked where it was to someone. Said, Dove?

Sorry, in English, he said, I speak no Italian,

no Italian at all, and read librettos in English,

and he directed me to the library

which was at the corner of a wide wide street.

I'd come on a pilgrimage

to see the spot where Nietzsche hugged the nag

in distress, beaten down, in fact, downtrodden.

Stop beating the dead horse! He was said to have cried,

full-throated in the marketplace.

But had I come too soon? Again.

.

I'd come on a pilgrimage

to see the shroud

which bore the image of Don Quixote

at least that's what he looked like to me

Don Quixote as Jesus and windmills as crosses.

It makes the head spin, to think

there but for disgrace go I, round and round

and when I finally found the shroud

it was a piss-christ

postcard of Jesus lynching in a jar of piss

Ecce Homo!

Turin, home of poets and whores,

no horse though, no plaque, no nothing

I looked around for the spot

where N had tapped a local on the shoulder

and his hands widening to take in the vast panorama, says,

What do you think of my Grand Illusion?

Scusa. Non parlo inglese, he goes.

The sky grew dark and, frankly, shroudy,

and I made my way back to the Nescafe machine

at the hotel where Nietzsche was said to have stayed

when he was crazy with syphilis, looks all can-can

and Der Will to Power was just a pipedream in his eyes

crazy augen, full of windmills.

Why have you forsaken me, Papa?

And, geez, was that George Clooney in the lobby?

Or another caricature?

Or did I come too soon to understand.

Maybe if I come back in an hour, I mused.

.

Next up, Milan

where I longed to hear the Fat Lady sing.

Let's hope she's doing Pole Dance, I pined,

as I have molto vivace lira to tuck rid of

and the opera house, dimming --

god help me if she sits on my lap,

her dapper bouncer boyfriend enforcing --

and Trieste,

where I hear they have a recovery house

for voice hearers and failed prophets

and the equivalent of a Starbucks:

Starbucks, Moby Dick, harpoons, sperm whale,

obsessive scrimshander from New Bedford, I muse.

.

Trieste today, tomorrow Rome.

On a pilgrimage to the loamy loam.

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Poem; Road Trip, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Reputation Tour (poem) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/19/2024
Monster's Lament (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/15/2024
Rhymeless Sonnet (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/05/2024
View All 481 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

"The Glitter is in Everything": A Conversation with Philip Goff

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend