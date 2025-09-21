 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/21/25  

On day 715: genocide, use of banned weapons, climate, ACTIONS and more

By DR MAZYIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

[We are both cursed and blessed to live at this fateful junction in world history. No one will be safe unless we all act to stop the fascist genocidal regimes and liberate people (Christians, Jews, Muslims, etc) from the nightmare engulfing us. Please read at least the first paragraph or two, forward/disseminate, but most importantly please ACT]

There are a lot of under-currents in global geopolitics that strengthened or were created after the Ga-sa Ghetto Uprising started 7 October 2023. From the collapse of the Zionist fictional narrative about defending themselves to the visciousness of the ethnic cleansing and genocide that resulted in growing global support for Palestinian freedome to global UN clear declaration of the illegality of the colonial occupation. Also notable trends, growing chasm within the two major parties in the US about "Israel". Within the democratic party this is best exemplified by the now majority of democrats who support arms embargo and the rise of Mamdani and others like hime. Within the republican party, the chasm is between America first faction and Israel-first faction (with the veneer that it is "good for the US"). The latter conflict is starting to take deadly turns as happened with the Charlie Kirk assasination. Questions are now legitimately rising as to nature of this assasination and whether it was a warning for Trump and others not to cross the supposedly powerful Zionists (Epstein/Mossad videos as insurance). But, the trend of isolation of the rogue genocidal regime is beginning to accelerate. Mileikowsky (aka Netanyahu) stated that they have been getting ready for a long time for this isolation by developing their own weapons manufacturing capability. But the last 2 years have shown the opposite: the regime cannot survive without US support (as was the case in 1973). Yet, Israhell is taking the USA and quisling Arab regimes down with it now. But times are changing. The global uprising/intifada is growing, the losses are mounting for the greedy as people are awakening. We must save our planet and save humanity. Life, as my friend Chris says, is an adventure.

A highly authoritative UN independent Commission of Inquiry issued a report accusing Israel of genocide. And yet, nearly two years into this genocide, the United Nations has failed to take meaningful action to stop it. Dimitri Lascaris speaks with former UN human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber about the tools available to the UN to intervene (or go down the road of the league of nations and yet another world war). Dimitri and Craig also discussed Israels attack on Qatar and the failure of Arab and Muslim states to hold Israel accountable for the attack.

No one can say they did not know- the genocide is live!!

mondoweiss.net Some European doctors managed to get into Gaza a few days ago & explain exactly what theyre seeing and enduring. Even CNN now is forced to show a glimpse of the horror of the genocide and ethnic cleansing and this is on Dr. Abusafiya.

And in the West Bank where I live? Hundreds of new chokeholds on our areas (120 in Bethlehem ghetto alone), ethnic cleansing, pogroms by settlers and soldiers, and persistent other human rights violations (see this example).

[Another war crime] Uranium particulates detected in soil samples from Israeli bombing.

Military & Conflict-Related Emissions & Climate Reparations for Palestine: Israel and its allies owe $148 billion in climate reparations for military emissions since the Nakba. Israel is responsible for $103B, the US $40.8B, with European allies covering the rest.

Documents reveal how Israel's state-sponsored 'hasbara' campaigns use social media, paid influencers, and military tours to shape the global narrative on Gaza and counter critics.

While some on "the left" want to ignore Charlie Kirk whose words were shocking, his killing does need to be investigated since the FBI and other government sources are not telling us the whole truth about this or Israel's role:

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend