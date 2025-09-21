On day 715: genocide, use of banned weapons, climate, ACTIONS and more

[We are both cursed and blessed to live at this fateful junction in world history. No one will be safe unless we all act to stop the fascist genocidal regimes and liberate people (Christians, Jews, Muslims, etc) from the nightmare engulfing us. Please read at least the first paragraph or two, forward/disseminate, but most importantly please ACT]

There are a lot of under-currents in global geopolitics that strengthened or were created after the Ga-sa Ghetto Uprising started 7 October 2023. From the collapse of the Zionist fictional narrative about defending themselves to the visciousness of the ethnic cleansing and genocide that resulted in growing global support for Palestinian freedome to global UN clear declaration of the illegality of the colonial occupation. Also notable trends, growing chasm within the two major parties in the US about "Israel". Within the democratic party this is best exemplified by the now majority of democrats who support arms embargo and the rise of Mamdani and others like hime. Within the republican party, the chasm is between America first faction and Israel-first faction (with the veneer that it is "good for the US"). The latter conflict is starting to take deadly turns as happened with the Charlie Kirk assasination. Questions are now legitimately rising as to nature of this assasination and whether it was a warning for Trump and others not to cross the supposedly powerful Zionists (Epstein/Mossad videos as insurance). But, the trend of isolation of the rogue genocidal regime is beginning to accelerate. Mileikowsky (aka Netanyahu) stated that they have been getting ready for a long time for this isolation by developing their own weapons manufacturing capability. But the last 2 years have shown the opposite: the regime cannot survive without US support (as was the case in 1973). Yet, Israhell is taking the USA and quisling Arab regimes down with it now. But times are changing. The global uprising/intifada is growing, the losses are mounting for the greedy as people are awakening. We must save our planet and save humanity. Life, as my friend Chris says, is an adventure.

A highly authoritative UN independent Commission of Inquiry issued a report accusing Israel of genocide. And yet, nearly two years into this genocide, the United Nations has failed to take meaningful action to stop it. Dimitri Lascaris speaks with former UN human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber about the tools available to the UN to intervene (or go down the road of the league of nations and yet another world war). Dimitri and Craig also discussed Israels attack on Qatar and the failure of Arab and Muslim states to hold Israel accountable for the attack.

No one can say they did not know- the genocide is live!!

mondoweiss.net Some European doctors managed to get into Gaza a few days ago & explain exactly what theyre seeing and enduring. Even CNN now is forced to show a glimpse of the horror of the genocide and ethnic cleansing and this is on Dr. Abusafiya.

And in the West Bank where I live? Hundreds of new chokeholds on our areas (120 in Bethlehem ghetto alone), ethnic cleansing, pogroms by settlers and soldiers, and persistent other human rights violations (see this example).

[Another war crime] Uranium particulates detected in soil samples from Israeli bombing.

Military & Conflict-Related Emissions & Climate Reparations for Palestine: Israel and its allies owe $148 billion in climate reparations for military emissions since the Nakba. Israel is responsible for $103B, the US $40.8B, with European allies covering the rest.

Documents reveal how Israel's state-sponsored 'hasbara' campaigns use social media, paid influencers, and military tours to shape the global narrative on Gaza and counter critics.

While some on "the left" want to ignore Charlie Kirk whose words were shocking, his killing does need to be investigated since the FBI and other government sources are not telling us the whole truth about this or Israel's role:

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

