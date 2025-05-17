On being in the 'know' in D.C.



RFK Jr. swims with grandchildren. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted photos swimming in a Rock Creek Park, which is contaminated with raw sewage.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC) Details DMCA



"I don't know."

No, that wasn't a multiple choice question that Donald Trump had just been asked by an ABC News reporter. He was asked if he thought it was his duty as president to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.

Pretty simple and straightforward, most Americans would think. Instead of giving us choice A (yes) or B (no), Trump gave us C (I don't know).

He expanded: "I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are obviously going to follow what the Supreme Court said."

Despite his sworn oath, it has become Trump's standard answer to questions about following the law upholding the Constitution. Blame it on his lawyers. The only ones left who are going to represent him in court. They know the answer. They're just not saying. Not if they want to keep their jobs. A Justice Department lawyer who goes into court and admits there is no constitutional basis for the argument he or she is making is volunteering for a pink slip.

But then, one can say they should've known better when they took the job to represent Trump in the first place. It's not as if there's no track record to check.

But honestly, "I don't know" seems to be the mantra for Trump with regard to just about anything that comes up. He just doesn't always say it out loud.

Like, I shouldn't be so friendly with a Saudi prince who had a journalist who worked for an American newspaper killed and dismembered in the Saudi embassy in Turkey because he didn't like what the reporter wrote. Who knew? Or, I shouldn't speak highly of an "attractive" Syrian president who once delighted in killing American soldiers in Iraq as part of Al Qaeda. Or, I shouldn't take $400 million gift airplanes from a Mideastern country that supports terrorists. Or, actually, I shouldn't take gifts from anyone. Emoluments, y'know? Beautiful word.

Stuff like that. Someone should tell him if he really doesn't know because it's infuriating and, frankly, embarrassing to have someone holding the office of president to be so, umm, ill-informed.

On the other hand, there's such a thing as knowing too much. Or rather, thinking you do.

Take the case of Bobby Junior, better known as RFK Jr., who is now in charge of the health needs, issues and concerns of every American, allegedly.

Kennedy clatters around the Health Department like a know-it-all who once had a worm in his brain. Like a guy who might pick up a dead bear cub off the road, stick it in his car trunk, drive to Central Park and dump it on a walking path. For kicks. That kind of health savant.

Kennedy "knows" that vaccines cause autism and has chosen to ignore the research that dismissed that theory. He wants a new study to figure out why there are so many new cases, aside from the fact that we know so much more about identifying the behavioral disorder today. Gotta be vaccines.

He also "knows" that vaccines do not protect against measles, even though the MMR vaccine has done an excellent job of that for decades. So he's cut off a lot of congressionally approved spending for vaccines and is promoting more "natural" protections. Meanwhile, measles cases are multiplying nationwide because some people are following his advice not to use the vaccine. Because he "knows," right?

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).