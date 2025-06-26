 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
On This One, Trump is Right: Time to Lift Sanctions on Syria, but Cautiously

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

Robert Weiner
Article first published in International Policy Digest

By Robert Weiner and Charles Rutledge

After 14 years of horrific civil war, the Syrian people deserve a chance to live up to the country's great legacy, so long as it does not slide back into the brutal repression and support for terrorism that defined the Assad regime.

On this one issue, we agree with President Trump. On May 23-- just nine days after Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa-- the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued Syria General License 25, placing a 180-day pause on most U.S. sanctions against Syria. According to Trump, loosening sanctions will give Syria a "chance at greatness" and win a "victory for U.S. interests in Syria."

The current government was formed on March 29 by the coalition of forces that overthrew former dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. After his private meeting with Syria's interim president, Trump praised al-Sharaa as a "young, attractive guy-- tough guy" with a "strong past." That remark was more than a little strange, given that al-Sharaa's re'sume' includes ties to al-Qaeda via the affiliate HayÃƒŠ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

Considering Trump's comment, along with his long history of cozying up to authoritarian figures, it would be understandable to assume this is yet another case of Trump being charmed by a foreign strongman. While that may be true, the reality is that conditions in Syria are improving. If the Trump administration plays this right-- by tying sanctions relief to concrete expectations that prevent Syria from reverting to rogue-state behavior-- it could secure a meaningful win for the United States, the region, and the Syrian people.

Ending the Civil War

Perhaps the most notable achievement of the new government is its peace agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF, which largely represents Syria's Kurdish minority in the northeast, had long been a bitter adversary of both the Assad regime and the rebel factions that eventually coalesced into the current government.

Yet, despite that fraught history, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement in March that outlines the integration of the SDF into the newly formed Syrian state.

According to a source within the Syrian government, "significant progress has been made in forming the higher military and security committees on the government's side," while "committees from both sides are coordinating to swiftly resolve any security issues and prevent them from escalating."

Though even a temporary pause in hostilities is an impressive accomplishment, it should be viewed with cautious optimism. The SDF may have signed a peace deal, but it remains well-armed, leaving the possibility of renewed conflict open. Moreover, the group continues to demand a decentralized Syrian state, a position the new government has thus far been unwilling to accommodate. This may eventually be resolved, but pinning hopes on good intentions is not a serious foreign policy. The U.S. would be wise to make a finalized agreement with the SDF a condition for extending Syria's sanction relief. That would help ensure the resources unlocked through sanctions aren't stockpiled for another round of civil war.

Countering Religious Violence

Despite many cities experiencing levels of calm not seen in years, religiously motivated violence remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the new Syrian government. Many feared that a government led by a rebel commander might prove even more repressive than the Assad regime. Yet, al-Sharaa's government has so far shown surprising tolerance toward Syria's sizable religious minority populations. Christmas was even declared a national holiday for the first time in decades.

Violence between religious groups still occurs, but the government has consistently moved to de-escalate such tensions. When fighting erupted in Jaramana-- a Druze town near Damascus-- Druze leaders rejected Israel's offer of military aid, opting instead to coordinate directly with al-Sharaa to find a peaceful resolution. While the situation remains volatile, the government's approach marks a notable shift from past practices. These signs of progress should not be dismissed by the Trump administration.

Regional Stability

More relevant to U.S. strategic interests, the new government's turn toward peace hasn't been limited to domestic affairs. Turkey, Syria's northern neighbor, long backed the rebel factions that now form the Syrian state. Both Ankara and Damascus have expressed interest in continuing that alliance, suggesting that Syria now has a powerful regional partner invested in its stability. Turkey's role as a NATO member and regional counterweight to Iran and Russia further strengthens the argument that supporting Syria's current government could help advance U.S. goals.

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

