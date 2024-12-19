On Interpreting the Ubiquitous Mom-Son Porn on the Internet (REVIEW ESSAY)



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) December 17, 2024: I first discussed free heterosexual porn on the internet in my OEN article "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore of Robert Moore" (dated October 24, 2024):

The late Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1975) of the Chicago Theological Seminary was a Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist.

Next, I discussed free heterosexual porn on the internet in my OEN article "Texas' War on Porn, and Robert Moore's Theory of the Archetypes of Maturity" (dated December 6, 2024):

Now, in the present essay, I want to comment on Matt Richtel's article "It's Time to Talk About Pornography, Scholars Say: More adolescents than ever are watching it. What's needed, researchers say, are frank conversations and 'porn literacy'" (dated December 12, 2024) in The New York Times:

Briefly, the entire focus of Matt Richtel's article is on teenagers who view pornography on the internet. He quotes three scholars who study adolescent viewing of pornography ([1] Brian Willoughby of Brigham Young University; [2] Emily Pluhar of Harvard Medical School; and [3] Beata Bothe of the University of Montreal) -- and Matt Richtel also cites certain surveys of adolescent viewing of pornography.

Matt Richtel reports that the aim of porn literacy is "to teach adolescents that the explicit content they encounter is unrealistic, misleading about many sexual relations and, as a result, potentially harmful."

Question: Are there really adolescents who need to taught "that the explicit content they encounter is unrealistic"? For example, are there really adolescent boys who need to be taught that the explicit content in mom-son porn videos on the internet is unrealistic? Don't adolescent boys already know from their own experience with their own mothers that the explicit content of mom-son porn videos on the internet is unrealistic?

No doubt heterosexual porn on the internet is unrealistic. The fantasy skits involved are fantasies - not realistic portrayals of realistic heterosexual sexual relationships.

In recent years, the most ubiquitous heterosexual porn on the internet has been mom-son porn. No doubt mom-son porn is unrealistic!

The taboo against mom-son sexual relations is centuries old. Mom-son sexual relations may not have ever been socially sanctioned. Moreover, despite the ubiquity of mom-son porn on the internet, I do not expect to see the taboo against mom-son sexual relations abolished in the foreseeable future.

Thus, the question arises, "Why is mom-son porn on the internet so popular?"

