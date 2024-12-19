 
Login/Register Login | Register
126 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/19/24

On Interpreting the Ubiquitous Mom-Son Porn on the Internet (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

[Prototype 2] 1 - Translator's Preface (Carl Jung - Psychological Types) [WWW.ETOILE.APP]
[Prototype 2] 1 - Translator's Preface (Carl Jung - Psychological Types) [WWW.ETOILE.APP]
(Image by eXploration Etoile)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) December 17, 2024: I first discussed free heterosexual porn on the internet in my OEN article "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore of Robert Moore" (dated October 24, 2024):

Click Here

The late Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1975) of the Chicago Theological Seminary was a Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist.

Next, I discussed free heterosexual porn on the internet in my OEN article "Texas' War on Porn, and Robert Moore's Theory of the Archetypes of Maturity" (dated December 6, 2024):

Click Here

Now, in the present essay, I want to comment on Matt Richtel's article "It's Time to Talk About Pornography, Scholars Say: More adolescents than ever are watching it. What's needed, researchers say, are frank conversations and 'porn literacy'" (dated December 12, 2024) in The New York Times:

Click Here

Briefly, the entire focus of Matt Richtel's article is on teenagers who view pornography on the internet. He quotes three scholars who study adolescent viewing of pornography ([1] Brian Willoughby of Brigham Young University; [2] Emily Pluhar of Harvard Medical School; and [3] Beata Bothe of the University of Montreal) -- and Matt Richtel also cites certain surveys of adolescent viewing of pornography.

Matt Richtel reports that the aim of porn literacy is "to teach adolescents that the explicit content they encounter is unrealistic, misleading about many sexual relations and, as a result, potentially harmful."

Question: Are there really adolescents who need to taught "that the explicit content they encounter is unrealistic"? For example, are there really adolescent boys who need to be taught that the explicit content in mom-son porn videos on the internet is unrealistic? Don't adolescent boys already know from their own experience with their own mothers that the explicit content of mom-son porn videos on the internet is unrealistic?

No doubt heterosexual porn on the internet is unrealistic. The fantasy skits involved are fantasies - not realistic portrayals of realistic heterosexual sexual relationships.

In recent years, the most ubiquitous heterosexual porn on the internet has been mom-son porn. No doubt mom-son porn is unrealistic!

The taboo against mom-son sexual relations is centuries old. Mom-son sexual relations may not have ever been socially sanctioned. Moreover, despite the ubiquity of mom-son porn on the internet, I do not expect to see the taboo against mom-son sexual relations abolished in the foreseeable future.

Thus, the question arises, "Why is mom-son porn on the internet so popular?"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Carl Jung; Internet; Internet; Pornography; Pornography And Politics, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend