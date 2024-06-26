On Hearing of Julian's Release

Exclusive to OpEd News: OpEdNews Op Eds 6/26/2024 at 9:01 AM EDT



Yesterday I learned that he was free.

I saw him walk to the plane and climb the stairs

Unassisted. Astounding.

I expected him to be carried out of that torture chamber

If at all, on a gurney or in a wheelchair.

We know that Biden only agreed to it

For the votes it would get him from the young people

Who are already causing trouble

Protesting the Israeli-American genocide

In Gaza. They haven't woken up yet to the cowardly

US-NATO war against Russia in Ukraine

Or the preparations for all-out war with China

And Russia and North Korea and Iran

That will turn the entire planet into ashes.

