On Hearing of Julian's Release

Mural FreeAssangeYesterday in der Stresemannstra%C3%9Fe 15 in Berlin Kreuzberg.
Yesterday I learned that he was free.
I saw him walk to the plane and climb the stairs
Unassisted. Astounding.
I expected him to be carried out of that torture chamber
If at all, on a gurney or in a wheelchair.
We know that Biden only agreed to it
For the votes it would get him from the young people
Who are already causing trouble
Protesting the Israeli-American genocide
In Gaza. They haven't woken up yet to the cowardly
US-NATO war against Russia in Ukraine
Or the preparations for all-out war with China
And Russia and North Korea and Iran
That will turn the entire planet into ashes.
