 
Login/Register Login | Register
126 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

On Hearing of Julian's Release

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Morrissey
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

Mural FreeAssangeYesterday in der Stresemannstra%C3%9Fe 15 in Berlin Kreuzberg.
Mural FreeAssangeYesterday in der Stresemannstra%C3%9Fe 15 in Berlin Kreuzberg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Singlespeedfahrer)   Details   Source   DMCA

Yesterday I learned that he was free.

I saw him walk to the plane and climb the stairs

Unassisted. Astounding.

I expected him to be carried out of that torture chamber

If at all, on a gurney or in a wheelchair.

We know that Biden only agreed to it

For the votes it would get him from the young people

Who are already causing trouble

Protesting the Israeli-American genocide

In Gaza. They haven't woken up yet to the cowardly

US-NATO war against Russia in Ukraine

Or the preparations for all-out war with China

And Russia and North Korea and Iran

That will turn the entire planet into ashes.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Morrissey Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. I blog at morrissey.substack.com.

Related Topic(s): Julian Assange, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

David North Is David W. Green: So What?

9/11 Aletheia

Was the Air Force One Flyover a Warning to Obama?

An Open Letter to Noam Chomsky and Paul Craig Roberts

A Psychiatrist Searches for Sanity in a Crazy World

Transparent Underpants: MITOP Again

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend