OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/13/25

On Friday Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran

Dave Lefcourt
On June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories, and military commanders, escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Iran June 13, 2025

Overnight on Friday the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran. [1]

Those killed include Iran Revolutionary Guard Commander (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Deputy Chief of Staff Gholam Ali Rashid, Major General Mohammad Bagheri as well as two nuclear scientists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the strikes were intended to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

On multiple occasions Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said it would be un-Islamic for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. Of course his words have been dismissed out of hand by the US and Israel.

However Khamenei in light of Israel's latest attack said they "should expect severe punishment".

President Trump told Fox News "he knew of the planned strikes in advance yet stressed the US was not involved militarily". He also said "the US will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates".

Massive protests erupted nationwide in Iran demanding retaliation against Israel.

There have been reports Iran has sent 100 drones and missiles toward Israel in retaliation. Though "The Times of Israel has reported Israeli fighter jets shot down the drones as they approached the countries border and the Israeli Air Force claimed it destroyed Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.

The Israeli attacks have come after 5 rounds of talks between US and Iranian negotiators have met in Muscat, Oman with a 6th scheduled for Saturday, June 14th. In light of the attacks they'll likely be cancelled.

Iran has accused the US of collaborating with Israel on the attacks which could mean US military facilities all over the Middle East could be targeted by Iran in retaliation.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
