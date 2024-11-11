On Fascism and Veterans' Day

On Veterans Day I'm appreciating my dad and all the other WWII veterans for their inspiring contributions toward disempowering the evils of fascism, and I am hoping we continue to honor their legacy. Here's the Veteran's Day article I published a little over a decade ago about Dad's story: How a WW2 Twist of Fate Saved my Dad.
