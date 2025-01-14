On Being an American in the World

And in order for you and me to know the nature of the struggle that you and I are involved in, we have to know not only the various ingredients involved at the local level and national level, but also the ingredients that are involved at the international level. Otherwise you can't even follow the local issue, unless you know what part it plays in the entire international context.

Malcolm X, "Not Just an American Problem"

Not long after I returned from teaching in college English and black literature in Ethiopia, I did an article on hair. In the US, I would never enter a beauty salon and ask to a hairdresser to touch up the new growth of my dreadlocks. I was in Ethiopia during the school year of 2002-03, and during that time, only high priest and Rastafarians wore dreads. I was told not to worry about the cost. It was inexpensive.





And, so, I picked a day and a salon near me, near where I lived, and when I entered the place, I thought I was at home.





A busy place, a woman sat at every chair, sink, and dyer. But I paused just a few steps in and looked at the walls. I stood still and the chairs, sinks and dyers disappeared and were replaced with photos of white women. I think American white women. With straight hair. I had been here too I thought. Yes, I had been here all my life.





Here I was, in African, among black women, yet forced to act as if all were well. I didn't know enough Amharic to ask questions, so I smiled at those who looked at me and tried not to look at those photos on the walls surrounding us. Another minute passed before a woman approached me and, pointing to a chair, began, in good English, to ask what I wanted to do with my hair. I explained to her, and she commenced to tackle my new growth while I watched a woman run from the sink to a back room, its inside concealed by a curtain. The woman, holding her head with both hands, shaking her head, embarrassed, you would have thought something had gone terribly wrong at the sink and now her hair was curly! Periodically, woman after woman followed suit, returning with hair roller-heads, each placed under a dyer.





I was in the birthplace of all of humanity. I had to remember that. The first humans were black. African. This is Africa, I told myself. This was my home.





I recall seeing those stunningly beautiful Somalian women my first semester in Ethiopia. I worked on the Somalian border, teaching at Haramaya University. It was a beauty I had never seen in the US. I remember trying not to stare-- but I would stare.





At that same campus, I remember the vice president looked at me puzzled that my ID card should indicate that I was an African American. At the time, I didn't give it much thought, except I remember him telling me that I was the color of Ethiopians. I was their color, but I now know that he was a bit confused. My color, brown, bespoke of the history of violence in America. The violence of enslavement and control over black women's bodies. The violence of rape. Not considered human, we were chattel, the property of Mr. White Man.





I was certainly not African !





But he didn't have to say that out loud. I knew what he meant. I could see it in the way he looked at me as if I were the one confused. Maybe I was. But when I arrived in 2002, the black-skinned Ethiopians were in "conflict" with the surrounding Ethiopians who were my color. My color is brown, and the vice president of the university recognized that color as similar to Ethiopians. Something had gone terribly wrong.





I was for him an American. I should have put down-- American !





In "The Crackling Surface", journalist Howard W. French, writing for the New York Times, returns to Djenne' in Mali. Fifteen years earlier, he was a college student, traveling to Mali with his brother. As a correspondent, however, he's drawn to Djenne' again because it's known as the oldest city in Africa, "outside of Egypt".





French remembers the visit was "bound" in sounds. "Starting at dusk each night, the noise that filled the air over the dusty floodplain was more insistent even than the loud chorus of crickets." Archaeologists had teams of diggers everywhere. For French, the sounds meant uncovering the history of European trade in this part of Africa that eventually lead to the trade in African people.





In the fifteenth century, he writes, Benin is invaded by slave trappers. "S?o Tome' began sending its first shipments of slaves onward to Elimina before the close of the fifteenth century and the early human traffic along this circuit seems to have been mostly generated from trade for slaves with Benin."





My ancestors were among the captured. They would have sat in a cave like that of Elimina along the Western coast of Africa waiting to go to an unknown to them location. How frightening to have been kidnapped, separated from family, community, and now to find yourself sitting waiting on the business transaction of a stranger.





I had read and studied so much about the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade of African people. So when I had this opportunity to teach in Ethiopia, I anticipated that moment when my feet would stand on African soil.





Things are never what they seem to be. I was disappointed when my feet touched African soil only to be told by one of the Ethiopian supervisors to hurry up. Hurry up! Let's go!





She, like her male counterpart, were Ethiopians, educated in the US. My chair at Addis Ababa University was educated in England. Most of the Ethiopian Airline pilot were also educated in England. I heard her but was looking past her. Looking at the thick wall of faces along the fence at the back of the airfield. So many faces of Ethiopians. Not like the two well-fed Ethiopian supervisors.





The people along the fence were poverty-stricken Ethiopians. Hands gripping the fences. They were shouting. I couldn't understand them at all, but I could see in the impatience of my supervisors that I was an American. An American . Let's go! And she had turned her head away from me before I could catch her eyes.





I was angry and disappointed. I was in Africa. I thought of my ancestors. Maybe not from here. From Africa. But I was seen as an American. Not quite African.





By the time Bush Jr. sent the planes flying across the Iraqi night sky, displaying the shock and awe of American power, I was in Addis teaching at the university. I was in agreement with faculty members about the war. They were opposed to the violence the US threatened to unleash on Iraq after 9/11. And the colleagues would ask if I thought the Iraqis were at fault. Why I was picking on Saddam! I tried to assure them that with all the protest in the US and around the world, the Bush administration would back down.





But the people, Americans, don't want war either .





But I could tell that the honeymoon, as they say, was over. It was good of me to come. To teach. But isn't that typical of imperialist states? In one hand, bombers and drones ripping through buildings and neighborhood belonging to the "enemy", and in the other hand, either a Bible or an English textbook offered by another American asserting their innocence. As if one hand has no idea of what the other is doing. As if one is so innocent and the other just so bad.





From that March on, I wore a white linen head wrap. Orthodox Christian-- despite being a life-long "recovering" Catholic, with no religious affiliation. In Ethiopia, I was forced to recognize how the attire of women in particular announced their submission to religious beliefs, for here was the power of another kind of narratives on display. I had to choose. I chose to identify as Christian. It would have been dangerous for me to wear Muslim dress and head wear in a country were the government is officially Orthodox Christian. Not being a believer; I, nonetheless, had to choose.





But who was I fooling?





I hadn't considered myself an American either. Neither a hawk or a liberal dove. I marched and protested for years for an America that really didn't exist back there, across the ocean. I wasn't home there because democracy was always held at bay when it came to African Americans. Black Americans.





In Ethiopia, I was an American, perceived as one believing in my "exceptionalism". I was an imperialist. Maybe, even, no different than the fascist the Ethiopians fought against in the 1930s. I carried an English textbook and proclaimed I was an African American.





After the US embassy re-opened after closing the first four days of the war, I went out into the streets of Addis Ababa. I wore the white head wear, white linen, my dreads underneath, when I heard someone shout, "Jamaica!"





I nodded.





America has a problem, as Malcolm, all those years ago, called out. And that problem is rooted in the struggle and involved "you and I". The survival of this planet.





Maybe I'm that American whose taxes pay to starve and kill children in Gaza. To allow the of people in Sudan and Haiti. Maybe I'm that American. But I wasn't raised to be cruel. I have a vision. It's a vision that sees a free Gaza, a free Sudan, and a free Haiti. No American exceptionalism. No Western aggression.





If we then call ourselves an American, we do so as a fellow citizen of the world.