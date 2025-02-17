On America as a Christian Nation



Sermon-on-the-mount.

For folks who want to make America a Christian nation, a good start would be canonizing the Beatitudes into law instead of swinging the corpse of Jesus around as a weapon to batter those who are in less fortunate circumstances.

Besides, any Christian who believes in the words of the Beatitudes would take these admonitions as Divine Law, anyway. And they don't conflict with any other religion.

An expanded understanding of the meaning of "blessed" could mean "and protected by law." It already certainly is understood to mean "protected by God's law," so this would extend that to humankind's law.

We can get an idea of how this might work by just adding "and protected by law" to the Beatitudes.

The Beatitudes - Matthew 5:1-12

And seeing the multitudes, He went up on a mountain, and when He was seated His disciples came to Him.

Then He opened His mouth and taught them, saying:

Blessed (and protected by law) are the poor in spirit,

For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed (and protected by law) are those who mourn,

For they shall be comforted.

Blessed (and protected by law) are the meek,

For they shall inherit the earth.

Blessed (and protected by law) are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

For they shall be filled.

Blessed (and protected by law) are the merciful,

For they shall obtain mercy.

Blessed (and protected by law) are the pure in heart,

For they shall see God.

Blessed (and protected by law) are the peacemakers,

For they shall be called sons of God.

