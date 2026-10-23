Olive harvest and more

First I need to explain that most of you have not been getting my emails due to issues related to content and marking them as spam by corporate outlets like google. We tink we have fixed some of the poblems but just in case, please go to my blog every week especially if you do not hear from me. The blog is posted here regularly:.

Second: I implore you to volunteer with us. Some 12 volunteers did so this week on site and at lease 8 online volunteers helped this week with tasks ranging from garden work to research to networking. See palestinenature.org/volunteer and if you cannot afford the time, do donate money to allow us to open the new museum (donations).

We are still in the midst of the most "eventful" olive harvest season ever here in the Fertile Crescent where olives were first domesticated some six millennia ago. Attacks on farmers picking their olives, preventing many from getting to their groves (almost half the groves are attacked, bulldozed or harvest stolen by settlers/soldiers). For the importance of the olive tree, see this old article of mine. A group of foreign settlers claiming God gave them the land are still engaged in ethnic cleansing of indigenous people off their lands, attacking them, uprooting olive trees, destroying the ancient landscape and still heavily engaged in the worst holocaust since World War 2.

Let me explain as medical geneticist: Judaism is like any other religion also spread by conversion and admixture of population. The local Palestinians (88% Muslim,10% Christian, and 2% Jewish) are genetically closest to Canaanitic Levantine ancestors. Jews from other countries are very distant with the European Ashkenazi Jews most unrelated to Levantine stock (most are European by discent from the Khazar empire by conversion in the 8th and 9th century AD)[1]. Those are the European founders of Zionism, an ideology that aimed to transform a pluralistic peaceful and largely peasant society to an apartheid state with monoculture and language. The outcome of this settler colonialism has been catastrophic: ethnic cleansing (8.5 million Palestinian refugees or displaced people), genocide (half a million), ecocide, scholasticide, medicide, and veriticide. Now the apartheid regime is having elections between rightwing fascists and ultra fascists for the next government. That and the destabilization of global economy led by US wars to serve Zionism (Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Iran etc) explains why Israel is the most hated regime globally.

Mohammad Bin Zayed, an Epstein "customer" subject to blackmail by the Mossad transferred not only hundreds of billions of dollars to Israel and the US officially as donations and "investments" but also it was just revealed that through Jared Kushner (son in Law of Trump) transferred hundreds of millions (likely billions) to nefarious enterprises and people profiting while reshaping Western Asia to be more Zio-dominated. Shocking (even for me) report in Vanity Fair.

Yet Norway is about to support genocide financially (unless people there stop this).

AIPAC is acting at the request of Israel; should [it] Register as a Foreign Agent?

A new report by the Palestinian Feminist Collective, supported by the Progressive International, documents Israel’s systematic use of sexualized and gendered violence against Palestinians, across detention centers, homes, military operations, and systems of surveillance, from the Nakba of 1948 to the present.

[1] Richards, M. B., et al. (2013). “A substantial prehistoric European ancestry amongst Ashkenazi maternal lineages.” Nature Communications, 4, 2543 Elhaik, E. (2013). “The Missing Link of Jewish European Ancestry: Contrasting the Rhineland and the Khazarian Hypotheses.” Genome Biology and Evolution, 5(1), 61–74

Stay human