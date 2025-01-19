Oligarchy 2025: Oligarchical Collectivism



Writing is a powerful teaching tool. The act of writing teaches the writer about themselves and about the topic of focus. And the writing teaches the readers thereby. Readers then tend to teach the writer and others about totally new concepts which the writer may not have considered with their feedback. And later, under new circumstances, other lessons might come up surprising all who have considered the writing thoroughly.



" Circumstances and states change so the ideas might develop new significance and might pertain to the new reality in new ways. Phrases which helped map reality in one way or another can help map reality in new ways as new states of consciousness and new circumstances arise.



Oligarchical Collectivism is one such phrase that is somewhat esoteric sounding if unfamiliar with it and not necessarily used frequently because of its initial obscurity pronunciation. Oligarchical Collectivism can best be understood as the institutionalization of a pyramid system with the few at the top in control and the many below under increasing pressure.



George Orwell originally coined the phrase in his paradigm novel 1984. The novel is set in a futuristic London when the former democratic and capitalist city is now a repressive communist state akin to Moscow at the time the novel was penned. The idea is reflective of how things change severely no matter the titles. Sometimes the game changes and the name remains the same.





