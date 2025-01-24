Old story- new twist

This blog is also found here.

Will history repeat itself but now with a very different outcome especially in the era of global environmental catastrophe powered by greed and militarism? To review reality locally and globally helps us find answers. Locally, Israeli apartheid forces are now doing in our parts of the West Bank what they did to Gaza. Ethnic cleansing, destruction of property, and massive violations of human rights ranging from right to move right to worship, right to simple dignified life. People here are scared that this is merely the beginning of accelerated genocide and ethnic cleansing as operated in Gaza. We have repeatedly warned of the consequences of Western collusion with genocide and ecocide. The fate of Gaza will be the fate of humanity if not enough people wake up in time to the global reality of simply unsustainability of "might makes right" colonial policies.

At Trump's inauguration, the billionnairs were in the front row while his picks for secretaries were behind them. This image sums the momentous transformations gripping our planet. It used to be argued that the deep state consist of moneyed interests, largey hidden. Now we reached a point that murderous moneyed interests no longer work behind the scenes. The ultraright and fascists and neoNazis and Zionists are front and centre and openly cause millions to suffer with impunity. They even brag about their "common interests". For example, let us take the spectacle of the "World Economic Forum" this past week (for a run-in I had with this forum in 2006). The right wing CEOs and government officials like the President of Argentina openly declared building an alliance of leaders around the world who believe and practice policies of "money trumps people". At the same forum convicted felon Donald Trump delivered a belligerent, triumphalist, and (textbook) colonialist speech touting a vision of the world where elite business interests trump human rights.

Eisenhower warned US citizens in his farewell speech: "In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals so that security and liberty may prosper together."

Eisenhower did not anticipate how horrific it would be in the 21st century nor did not anticipate an alliance of neocolonial powers reinvigorated and working towards the same goals: making the rich richer, the poor poorer, and wrecking the global environment whie unleashing militarism and wars in unprecedented cruely like we see in Palestine (genocide and ecocide). Our species is at a pivotal moment in history never experienced before. We are the many, they are the few. If more of the many mobilize quickly we may still have a chance to save ourselves and our planet.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

