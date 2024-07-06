 
Login/Register Login | Register
189 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/6/24

Old men should not be presidents

By   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

When my son was born

(when he first opened his eyes on the world)

I was infinitely older than him.

When he was one year old

I was just 34 times older than him.

When he was 33

I was 66, just twice his age.

I guess that was the year

That I realized

That he was catching up to me.

Also, when he was born I was

Infinitely more affluent than he

(in the currency of knowledge and worldly experience).

Now the tables are turning.

He questions many of my assumptions

Taking much of what I say

With a grain of uniodized sea salt.

He reminds me, usually tactfully,

To stop doing things that annoy him.

He willingly lifts things for me

Because I have a bad back.

He slows down on the path

When we are heading out somewhere together.

He sometimes patiently describes

Something in nature

That I can't see or hear.

On Father's Day he said some nice things about me.

If there was a Son's Day

I would lavish praises on him.

But since there is no such day

I'll just say right now,

While it is on my mind,

There is no one I would

Rather surrender the lead to

Than my son.

On the 4th of July

A holiday that always

Makes me feel like

We have less and less to celebrate,

I found myself feeling sad that our president

Can't feel good about

Letting someone younger take the lead.

But sadder still is the reality

That there is no young blood

Stepping forward with a vision

For salvaging (or is it resurrecting)

Our sorry excuse for a democracy.

We have been staying on Monhegan Island

For the last two weeks.

Monhegan is small enough that you

Can walk around its extremities

In less than half a day

Starting in the village at the harbor,

Heading south around the point

(there is a small path, trust me)

Past the bench by Jamie's House,

Past the wreck of the DT Sheridan

Along the cliffs to Pulpit Rock and Pebble Beach

And back to the village

By the Ice Pond and the School House.

When we left the island this time,

Returning to the mainland,

It felt like we were leaving one island

For another, an island

That is fearful of sharing its bounty

And (secretly and traumatically) ashamed of its history.

On the 4th of July I wished it was the 5th.

When I heard the fireworks

Muffled by distance over the ridge

All I could think of was how much that sounded like war,

The war inside me

Between my pacifism and the way of the world

I inhabit and the world that I

Am passing on to people like my son

Who just might know how to

Live here better than I did.

Power to those people!
Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend