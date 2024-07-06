Old men should not be presidents

When my son was born

(when he first opened his eyes on the world)

I was infinitely older than him.

When he was one year old

I was just 34 times older than him.

When he was 33

I was 66, just twice his age.

I guess that was the year

That I realized

That he was catching up to me.

Also, when he was born I was

Infinitely more affluent than he

(in the currency of knowledge and worldly experience).

Now the tables are turning.

He questions many of my assumptions

Taking much of what I say

With a grain of uniodized sea salt.

He reminds me, usually tactfully,

To stop doing things that annoy him.

He willingly lifts things for me

Because I have a bad back.

He slows down on the path

When we are heading out somewhere together.

He sometimes patiently describes

Something in nature

That I can't see or hear.

On Father's Day he said some nice things about me.

If there was a Son's Day

I would lavish praises on him.

But since there is no such day

I'll just say right now,

While it is on my mind,

There is no one I would

Rather surrender the lead to

Than my son.

On the 4th of July

A holiday that always

Makes me feel like

We have less and less to celebrate,

I found myself feeling sad that our president

Can't feel good about

Letting someone younger take the lead.

But sadder still is the reality

That there is no young blood

Stepping forward with a vision

For salvaging (or is it resurrecting)

Our sorry excuse for a democracy.

We have been staying on Monhegan Island

For the last two weeks.

Monhegan is small enough that you

Can walk around its extremities

In less than half a day

Starting in the village at the harbor,

Heading south around the point

(there is a small path, trust me)

Past the bench by Jamie's House,

Past the wreck of the DT Sheridan

Along the cliffs to Pulpit Rock and Pebble Beach

And back to the village

By the Ice Pond and the School House.

When we left the island this time,

Returning to the mainland,

It felt like we were leaving one island

For another, an island

That is fearful of sharing its bounty

And (secretly and traumatically) ashamed of its history.

On the 4th of July I wished it was the 5th.

When I heard the fireworks

Muffled by distance over the ridge

All I could think of was how much that sounded like war,

The war inside me

Between my pacifism and the way of the world

I inhabit and the world that I

Am passing on to people like my son

Who just might know how to

Live here better than I did.

Power to those people!