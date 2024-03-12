'Old Joe' tells it like it is



President Biden delivers a forceful State of the Union address, backed up by vice president, Kamala Harris.

By Bob Gaydos

Speaking, if I may, for the legions of octogenarians who have had it up to our cataract-surgery-repaired eyes with all the nonsense that Joe Biden is too old to be president, thank you, Mr. President, for that wonderfully direct and forceful takedown of Mr. MAGA and all the little MAGATTS in Congress the other night. The State of the Union will be just fine in your hands.

And that's really the point, people. Not how old Biden is, but how capable and competent he is compared to the other guy, "my predecessor" as Biden cleverly put it.

Heck, Donald Trump himself is a sloppy, flabby, slow-moving, memory-challenged 77-year-old, who looks like even making 80 would be an upset. And he doesn't know or care one whit about what it means to be the leader of the free world, the spokesperson for democracy and champion of liberty.

Biden knows. He's lived it. He understands it. He can articulate it. Maybe the words come out a little softer and slower, although the other night there was no problem hearing the message or noticing that Biden was in total control of the event, to the ultimate frustration of the juveniles in the Republican section who had nothing to offer but shouts and eventual surrender.

Yup, Joe, Mr. President, you demonstrated that age and experience and wisdom and caring and compassion and a sense of duty and moral purpose can all coexist in the same somewhat worn but still functioning body. And mind.

And you demonstrated that passion and perhaps some anger can still be expressed by a uniquely experienced gentleman who's tired of being told he's too old for the job when the only other guy up for it is an old, twice-impeached, out-of-shape adjudged rapist and pathological liar currently facing 91 felony charges in four separate courts, who has been convicted of massive business fraud charges and who recently told Vladimir Putin to go ahead and attack some NATO countries, no big deal.

This is the story, folks. Thanks for reminding the world about that, Joe.

As someone also privileged to reach the 90th decade of my life, I have written that I would prefer that the presidential candidate for both Democratic and Republican parties be younger than either Biden or Trump. I still do. Maybe it was my own mental fatigue from the last eight years showing, but, in general, I would prefer a somewhat younger president.

However, the reality is that neither party has come up with a younger candidate to seriously challenge these two men. That's something both parties need to address. Given the current choice, and still having most of my wits about me, I prefer the man who comforts the families of mass shooting victims and promotes sensible gun control laws over the guy who flippantly tells them to "get over it." Disgusting.

People age differently. Some (the current president) do it gracefully, demonstrating confidence, patience, wisdom and experience, even though their gait and words may be sometimes halting. It can be deceptive.

Some (the predecessor) just get older, nastier and more selfish. And they don't walk or talk so great either. What you see is what you get.

Take your time getting to the podium, Joe. Then give 'em hell.

