 
Login/Register Login | Register
665 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Oh, yes, they WILL deport Americans

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Ted Millar
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

"Then they came for--"

Such is the refrain of Pastor Martin Niemoller's icon Holocaust poem, "First They Came".

Its theme, of course, is that eventually everyone becomes a target of a despotic regime intent on eliminating its perceived enemies. It starts with one marginalized group, but most assume they're safe and ignore it. Then another group is targeted, and, again, most are relieved it isn't them and they just carry on with their lives. Another group is singled out. Another. And another. Until finally the regime comes for the rest, and no one is left to defend them.

History tells us it's never just this or that group; once fascists identify a defenseless minority to persecute, more follow. There are always more defenseless minorities the strongman decides he must do without.

Remember those signs "MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW" signs people so proudly brandished at the Republican National Convention this summer?

They're happening -- but it isn't just "illegals" being deported as it was initially sold to the xenophobes and bigots.

Tuesday evening, the first military flight carrying migrants from the United States landed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to begin re-purposing the facility that was used to imprison suspected terrorists (often unjustly) after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

It's the optics that matter to MAGA, naturally. Probably not many are going to balk at the $4,675 per person flight on a C-17 military plane when a one-way first-class ticket on American Airlines from El Paso would cost around $853 when ridding the country of those pesky brown people makes them feel so tough, like they're "owning the libs".

After they're gone, who is going to be next on the former host of Celebrity Apprentice's enemies list to fill the 30,000 prisoner slots? Political enemies? transgender Americans? Members of the media? Educators? Democrats?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week met with Salvadorian president Nayib Bukele, who "has agreed to the most unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world".

The agreement?

"He's also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentence in the United States even though they're U.S. citizens or legal residents."

Some may not see a problem farming out our prison population to another country even if those prisoners happen to be American citizens. After all, they're prisoners, right?

Or are they "prisoners"?

The administration and its minions have been talking about "denaturalization"; i.e., stripping people's citizenship, which would make them the "illegals", the "criminals", they purport to go after.

As was reported in The Hill recently:

The process for invalidating naturalization was created by statute in 1906, providing that citizenship may be canceled if it was obtained through false statements or fraudulent omissions. It was used inconsistently in the 20th century, with periods of intense activity during the World Wars and the Cold War, and much less often in less parlous times.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Deportation; Immigration Customs And Enforcement; Immigration Deportation, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

The GOP's "Little Secret" to Steal the White House

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend