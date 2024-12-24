Ode to Luigi

Time for a shake up and deep fries
health ain't what it used to be and never was
where do these crazy kids come from
who would kill our heroes and actuaries?
who was he channeling?
my money's on Mark Chapman
the 'god is dead' comment Lennon made
but then I read
Luigi read the unabomber's manifesto
technological desire will eat us alive, kind of thing
that the Times published
of course, the Examiner published stuff too
and Patty Hearst found she had a thirst
for adventure and machine guns
and fires and food riots and love
and that Black Lives Matter
and, of course, the unabomber was a MKULTRA patsy
but most of all, Luigi,
you remind me of Mr. Robot
something had to be done
when push came to shove
and the DeepDark State
started f*cking around with BCIs,
but I'm more an Abbie kind of guy
I like my street theater too much
We don't have anyone anymore
who can lift the pentagon on his shoulders
like Atlas about to shrug
but clowns abound, up and down
and probably if you had to throw it all away
you should have whacked St. Grobian
and got yourself pardoned by Joe
well, it's done now, and you'll soften in prison
over time like butter on a corn cob
but maybe one day soon
you'll look up at the TV and see the flames
of a new order roasting the phoenix on a rotisserie
and know that all the fuckadoodledoos
are tasting their long overdue comeuppance
then, Luigi, you and Peltier will be freed
like that Dylan song. you know the one --
by the way, why didn't you shoot him?
Mr. Aliasanythingyouplease
we haven't a good cry in a long time
in this weary world