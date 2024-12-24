 
Login/Register Login | Register
81 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H3'ed 12/24/24

Ode to Luigi

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)


'Luigi Mangione'
(Image by A 'Cecil' I)   Details   DMCA

Time for a shake up and deep fries

health ain't what it used to be and never was

where do these crazy kids come from

who would kill our heroes and actuaries?

who was he channeling?

my money's on Mark Chapman

the 'god is dead' comment Lennon made

but then I read

Luigi read the unabomber's manifesto

technological desire will eat us alive, kind of thing

that the Times published

of course, the Examiner published stuff too

and Patty Hearst found she had a thirst

for adventure and machine guns

and fires and food riots and love

and that Black Lives Matter

and, of course, the unabomber was a MKULTRA patsy

but most of all, Luigi,

you remind me of Mr. Robot

something had to be done

when push came to shove

and the DeepDark State

started f*cking around with BCIs,

but I'm more an Abbie kind of guy

I like my street theater too much

We don't have anyone anymore

who can lift the pentagon on his shoulders

like Atlas about to shrug

but clowns abound, up and down

and probably if you had to throw it all away

you should have whacked St. Grobian

and got yourself pardoned by Joe

well, it's done now, and you'll soften in prison

over time like butter on a corn cob

but maybe one day soon

you'll look up at the TV and see the flames

of a new order roasting the phoenix on a rotisserie

and know that all the fuckadoodledoos

are tasting their long overdue comeuppance

then, Luigi, you and Peltier will be freed

like that Dylan song. you know the one --

by the way, why didn't you shoot him?

Mr. Aliasanythingyouplease

we haven't a good cry in a long time

in this weary world

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Cool; Luigi Mangione; Murder, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Christmas 2024 Poem (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/20/2024
Free Verse: The Cut Up (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/14/2024
Slim Sane Sally: The Sonnet (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/30/2024
View All 497 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Democracy: The Big Cash Give-Away

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend