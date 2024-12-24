Ode to Luigi



'Luigi Mangione'

(Image by A 'Cecil' I) Details DMCA



Time for a shake up and deep fries

health ain't what it used to be and never was

where do these crazy kids come from

who would kill our heroes and actuaries?

who was he channeling?

my money's on Mark Chapman

the 'god is dead' comment Lennon made

but then I read

Luigi read the unabomber's manifesto

technological desire will eat us alive, kind of thing

that the Times published

of course, the Examiner published stuff too

and Patty Hearst found she had a thirst

for adventure and machine guns

and fires and food riots and love

and that Black Lives Matter

and, of course, the unabomber was a MKULTRA patsy

but most of all, Luigi,

you remind me of Mr. Robot

something had to be done

when push came to shove

and the DeepDark State

started f*cking around with BCIs,

but I'm more an Abbie kind of guy

I like my street theater too much

We don't have anyone anymore

who can lift the pentagon on his shoulders

like Atlas about to shrug

but clowns abound, up and down

and probably if you had to throw it all away

you should have whacked St. Grobian

and got yourself pardoned by Joe

well, it's done now, and you'll soften in prison

over time like butter on a corn cob

but maybe one day soon

you'll look up at the TV and see the flames

of a new order roasting the phoenix on a rotisserie

and know that all the fuckadoodledoos

are tasting their long overdue comeuppance

then, Luigi, you and Peltier will be freed

like that Dylan song. you know the one --

by the way, why didn't you shoot him?

Mr. Aliasanythingyouplease

we haven't a good cry in a long time

in this weary world