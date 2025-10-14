Oct 14: Nat'l Day of Remembrance



George Floyd's Birthday

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution to recognize October 14, 2025, Charlie Kirk's birthday, as a National Day of Remembrance.

We can remember whoever we want. I will be remembering George Floyd, whose birthday is also October 14.

I do appreciate the Universe's cosmic sense of humor, here.

I still have my Badge-a-Minit button maker from when I used to teach summer art camp, so I created a button! The image is of a painting I did the day after George Floyd was murdered. I was so upset I didnt know what to do at first, so I grabbed a canvas and painted his portrait in bright colors like they were the colors of his soul.

Like Teddy Roosevelt said, "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."