O Canada!

(O Canada is Canada's national anthem)

By Joel D. Joseph, Founder, Made in the USA Foundation

Canada is a great country. I have traveled throughout Canada from Quebec to Vancouver, and points in between. Canada has an abundance of clean water and clean air (except when there are forest fires). Canada also has national health insurance and strong gun control laws. According to the United States Trade Representative, the United States has a $48 billion annual trade deficit with our northern neighbor. Is Canada to blame for this trade imbalance?

Health Insurance

Because Canada has national health insurance (administered by its provinces), Canadian industry has an advantage over the United States. For example, in the auto industry, this translates into a $1,500 to $2,000 advantage per car. General Motors, Chrysler and Ford manufacture cars and trucks in Canada because they don't have to pay workers' health insurance there. The provinces pick up the tab. Chrysler no longer manufactures any traditional cars in the United States; only trucks and Jeeps. It manufactures all of its Dodge muscle cars in Canada. Chrysler, who invented the minivan, manufactures its minivans only in Canada. Obviously, this is not Canada's fault. If we passed Medicare for all, we would not only make Americans more healthy, we would bring manufacturing back to the United States.

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