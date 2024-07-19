 
General News

Nuclear Experimentation: Year 79

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

Ethan Indigo Smith
Christina's World, Our World
Christina's World, Our World
(Image by Andrew Wyath)   Details   DMCA

July 16, 1945. It is now 79 years from time zero of the first nuclear detonation on Earth. The atomic detonation experiment at Jornado Del Muerte desert in New Mexico on July 16, 1945, ushered in a new era. The atomic detonations over Hiroshima and Nagasaki would follow. With every passing year of the nuclear era it becomes clear that the sandy precipice of its foundation is the cause of numerous paradigms, numerous fractures and schisms, both political and psychological.

I have been writing an annual nuclear experimentation article since year 67. I made a publishing contract with myself that no matter what I was doing, no matter my physical, emotional, intellectual, locational situation I would write this annual article in attempts to raise awareness of global nuclear experimentation. It is an easy deal to fulfill for no matter our physical, emotional, intellectual, locational situation we all are under a contract with the nuclear experiment too. We are all in the box of Pandora now, all subject to the consequences of the experiment and its schisms.

Among the numerous political schisms total nuclear annihilation is the most obvious and start. From this existential predicament of nuclear detonations used on cities, there are also more subtle dynamics branching off from the existential threat. Among them being the idea that a military without nuclear arms cannot challenge a military in possession of them. This has been an assumption up until Ukraine fought back against Russia and is making their military suffer what appears to be unsustainable losses of equipment and lives.

The war in Ukraine also is resulting in the manifest reality that with technology, in the form of drones and individually carried and fired ordinance that can destroy tanks, loose knit small groups can counter the military might of any large military force. With the assistance of technology carried by their bravery Ukraine has turned the Russian invasion into a quagmire for Russia. And with hindsight Russia seemingly marched their army into Ukraine with the expectation that no one would dare fight a military with nuclear detonation devices.

Many of the other political and societal schisms brought about by nuclear experimentation are indeed difficult to quantify and contemplate. The experiment is no longer out of the box, we are in the experiment now, after all. Among the most glaring schisms, next to annihilation of life, is the evidence pertaining to the relationship of nuclear experimentation with what can be understood as UAP or UFO events.

There is in fact corroborated evidence and testimony of inexplicable events -pertaining to the most secretive subject matter in history - nuclear experimentation, and the most controversial and life altering subject matter in history -UAP visitation. Numerous nuclear missile sites and nuclear power generation sites have experienced invasive and strange events across the world. Whether or not the UAP phenomena are secret military technology of one nation or another, or extraterrestrial, or interdimensional, or something we are unable to label let alone comprehend, the fact is numerous highly credible individuals have experienced and testified to the visitation of nuclear experimentation sites specifically.

Press conference on the subject: Click Here The related phenomenon has been discussed in The US Congress and even Reagan and Gorbachev even discussed the idea of some form of invasion from outside Earth -when they were ratifying Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty. Click Here

Ethan was raised in Maine, Manhattan, and Mendocino, California. Ethan has traveled the world and has been employed as a Private Detective, a dishwasher, a valet, a snowboard instructor and always a poet.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
