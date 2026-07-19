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General News    H3'ed 7/19/26  

Nuclear Experimentation: Year 81

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Ethan Indigo Smith
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Nuclear Experimentation: Year 81

Nonobvious Radiocaptivity

It's been 81 years since year 0, since the first detonation experiments of The Trinity test followed by two more battlefield tests in the new experiment at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It's been 81 years since the first atomic detonations to end World War Two and begin the nuclear experimentation era.

The Trinity test detonation was set in the most aptly named place in the solar system, El Jornada del Muerte Desert in New Mexico, The Route of The Dead Man. This followed by detonations on Hiroshima and Nagasakii which killed perhaps over two-hundred-fifty thousand people. And there may be many people who do not know and there are certainly many more who would rather not consider there were some two-thousand nuclear detonations since then. And there are about 440 nuclear power generation experiments on earth now.

81 years of the nucleation experiment you are in, you are part of and you are made of, Welcome to nuclear experimentation: Year 81. The beginning of the nuclear experiment is very much like the opening of Pandora's Box, the release of a great power that cannot be contained from out of the box. The experiment was in the box and we let out the elements of nucleation. Nucleation means transformation. And what are we transforming? And how are we transforming?

Today it is clearer that 81 years ago we opened the box and released its powerful contents. And by doing so we have also created a new box. We are now captives in a greater sized box, a radioactive box and a nonobvious box, but we are trapped nonetheless.

As the experiment progresses it is very much like we are in the box of radiocaptivity. Eventually we will get out of this radiocaptitivity, most assuredly, as the elements cool, in say 4 million years, give or take a few hundred thousand. Or we invent something to mitigate it. Until then though there is plutonium in San Francisco and impending doom at Hanford waste site, now facing funding cuts instead of funding expansion thanks to trump administration saving money to use on what is becoming an American tradition; oil wars.

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I have been writing on nuclear experimentation and contrasting ideation for numerous years including annual reviews from year 0. And each year as I survey the proverbial landscape with my writer's Geiger counter new paradigm research or news is released or as in the case of this year, leaked.

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Ethan was raised in Maine, Manhattan, and Mendocino, California. Ethan has traveled the world and has been employed as a Private Detective, a dishwasher, a valet, a snowboard instructor and always a poet. Ethan Indigo Smith (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Nuclear Arms Race; Nuclear Energy Dev- Peaceful; Nuclear Energy Plants; Nuclear Powers; Nuclear Reactor; Nuclear WMD; Nuclear Weapon Agreements; Nuclear Weapons; Oligarchy; Year In Review, Add Tags

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