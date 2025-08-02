Nuclear Experimentation: Year 80, The NAP

Nuclear Experimentation: Year 80, The Nuclear Attack Paradox, NAP



Trinity Test

(Image by USA/Open sourced) Details DMCA



Trinity Test at Jornada Del Muerto desert

The world has known eight decades of nuclear experimentation since the atomic detonations during the summer of 1945. There have been thousands of detonations since. Most people in the world have lived their entire lives in nuclear experimentation. This experiment is not contained. You are in it and part of it. Pandora's Box was opened and its as if we are all in the box now.

On the 80th year since year zero it is important to honor everyone who has lived in and especially all those who have protested nuclear experimentation because of its known and unknown dangers. I also want to specifically thank my dear dad who passed away this year, RIP. He lived practically his whole life in the nuclear experiment passing this year at 82 and was a big influence on me generally and my interest in nuclear experimentation specifically.

In 1979, the power generation nuclear experiment at Three Mile Island released radioactive material when one of the reactors on site experience a partial meltdown. The incident caused an uproar around the country. In Maine, where my father resided, there were statewide protests and a referendum to shut down nuclear experimentation in the state in 1980. The referendum failed but succeeded in garnering state and even national attention to nuclear experimentation as well as noting the power of the people.

Eventually, the nuclear power plant in Wiscasset, Maine was forced to shut down when they found repair and maintenance costs for safe operation to not be cost effective. My dad and the people of Maine inspired me to pay attention to nuclear experimentation and to people power.

This last year has been an interesting one. And with all the ballistic missiles flying and all the nuclear threats and rhetoric more people are paying attention to the nuclear experiment we are boxed into.

Zaporizhzhia

I am still now unable to spell the name of the area without help and I probably pronounce it with great folly, but the area now in the middle of the russian invasion of Ukraine may become a more familiar name to us all if russia does not do something to prevent developing problems they caused. The nuclear power generation experiment is the largest in Europe with 6 nuclear reactors on site. It is in a precarious state and has been in for the entire invasion since russia stole the experimentation site at the beginning of the invasion. russia also took over the nuclear site at Chernobyl which suffered meltdown in 1986 but were eventually routed off the site, after digging trenches in radioactive soil. Later russia would explode a dam from the inside, a dam built to withstand a nuclear detonation requiring internal explosives, which held water the Zaporizhzhia experiment depended on. Power lines were repeated shelled in the war and now the site, dependent on external power for reactor and storage pool cooling is in danger of radiation release.

Click Here

Click Here

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).