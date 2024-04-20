"Mankind needs peace more than ever, for our entire planet, threatened by nuclear war, is in danger of total destruction. A destruction only man can provoke, only man can prevent." Elie Wiesel - Nobel laureate

Hiroshima bomb

Nuclear Arms Bros
An exclusive, errant, endgame, entity
Of deadly, dubious distinction
A put-down and rejection of a benevolent, beneficent, loving Creator
And a dreaded, existential, danger to forlorn, helpless humanity
No ally or friend, of animal and plant kingdoms
Monstrous to every particle of air, earth and water

Irene Fowler Social Media Pages:

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum,



