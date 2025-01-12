 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/12/25

Now By Fire, Next by Quake, then by Apocalyptic Radiation: Will Gavin Newsom's Atomic Folly Kill Us All?

Harvey Wasserman
Reprinted from www.freepress.org


Los Angeles fire spreads into new areas
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Reuters)   Details   DMCA

Los Angeles is now being destroyed by fire.

Next will be the "Big One" earthquake everyone knows is coming.

And then---unless we take immediate action---Diablo Canyon's radioactive cloud will make this region a radioactive dead zone.

My family is now besieged by four fires raging less than four miles away. We don't know how long our luck will hold.

We are eternally grateful to the brave fire-fighters and public servants who are doing their selfless best to save us all.

We are NOT grateful that Gavin Newsom has recklessly endangered us by forcing continued operation at two unsafe, decrepit nuclear power plants perched on active earthquake faults, set to pour radioactive clouds on us from just four hours north of here.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's resident site inspector---Dr. Michael Peck---after five years at Diablo warned that it cannot withstand the earthquakes we all know are coming.

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.He hosts "California Solartopia" at KPFK-Pacifica and "Green Power & Wellness" atprn.fm. (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
