Now By Fire, Next by Quake, then by Apocalyptic Radiation: Will Gavin Newsom's Atomic Folly Kill Us All?

Reprinted from www.freepress.org

Los Angeles is now being destroyed by fire.

Next will be the "Big One" earthquake everyone knows is coming.

And then---unless we take immediate action---Diablo Canyon's radioactive cloud will make this region a radioactive dead zone.

My family is now besieged by four fires raging less than four miles away. We don't know how long our luck will hold.

We are eternally grateful to the brave fire-fighters and public servants who are doing their selfless best to save us all.

We are NOT grateful that Gavin Newsom has recklessly endangered us by forcing continued operation at two unsafe, decrepit nuclear power plants perched on active earthquake faults, set to pour radioactive clouds on us from just four hours north of here.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's resident site inspector---Dr. Michael Peck---after five years at Diablo warned that it cannot withstand the earthquakes we all know are coming.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).