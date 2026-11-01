November Kale (poem originally posted 2016)

It took me all this time

to notice how the plants

in the course of their slow marathon,

pass on the torch of life

from Spring to Fall

And how,

when the last bit of green fades away

the landscape relaxes

into deep yoga

and goes into zazen.

As I grow older

I am satisfied.

I am sure that I have found a real friend in nature.

The garden is an old friend,

that with my help

Will be born again come May.

My aging has been slow

compared to the swiss chard

and the squash.

Look at these hands!

So wrinkled and creased

and tough like the kale

that is still feeding us.

But even though it is tough,

the kale is sweeter after a frost.

I like to think that I am sweeter

than I was when I was younger.

It’s just the way it is.

Even though sometimes

I feel like flipping off the world

For making it so difficult

to just live and be myself.

The world could so easily

have turned me terminally bitter,

but like November kale, I am sweeter!