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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/27/26  

Nothing Special About April 15 -- Every Day is Tax Day

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Thomas Knapp
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Tax Return - 1040
Tax Return - 1040
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The deadline for filing US federal income tax returns falls (usually) on April 15, a date that's worked its way into the American vocabulary as "tax day." That's really not a very accurate term.

For one thing, most Americans pay all sorts of other taxes (sales taxes, excise taxes, property taxes, etc.) all the time. You can't swing a cat without hitting a tax ... and there's probably a tax on swinging cats, which I recommend against doing for all kinds of reasons other than potential tax implications.

For another, most Americans pay federal income tax year-round through withholding from their paychecks (or quarterly "estimated" payments). April 15 is just the day when the government demands that you do their paperwork for them to make sure they took as much as they wanted to take from you last year.

And even when you're not paying up front, you're still getting taxed.

Last year the federal government took $5.2 trillion directly from US taxpayers, but spent $7 trillion. Congress borrowed that extra $1.8 trillion, promising their creditors that, sooner or later, they'll get the money, plus interest, out of you or your descendants. It's still tax, just with payment temporarily deferred.

Not all taxes fall on all Americans evenly, of course.

Because federal income taxes are "progressive," the top 20% of American earners pay 66.1% of federal taxes, while the bottom 20% of earners pay 0.8%.

State and local sales taxes are, for the most part, income-neutral, but the poor end of the spectrum gets hit harder as a practical matter because they spend more of what they earn to get by, while the wealthier save or invest larger percentages of their own incomes.

Social Security taxes? They're "regressive" because of lifespan -- working class black males, who die younger, subsidize the retirements of middle class white women, who live longer.

Speaking of dying younger and living longer, that's what taxation is really all about: Draining your length and quality of life to keep government going and make it ever more powerful.

It's no more complicated than that, no matter how much garbage propaganda you're fed to justify it.

Taxation isn't about "helping the poor" or "defending the country" or any other supposedly good cause. It's about taking money out of your pocket (which to some extent means taking food out of your mouth) and putting it into politicians' hands. That's all it's ever been about.

So happy tax day, I guess.

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Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


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