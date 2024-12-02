 
Login/Register Login | Register
201 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Notes from the Dark Wood

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   7 comments

Michael Morrissey
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Morrissey
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)


(Image by daniel.stark)   Details   DMCA

"If you're not scared, you're stupid."
- Scott Ritter[1]

I used to think I was a little bit Jewish
a fact I cannot explain except by the fact
that for two years in junior high school
in New Rochelle most of the other kids
in my class were Jewish though how I knew that
I don't know. What I do know now and how
I know is that after the genocide in Gaza[2]
I will never feel the least bit Jewish again.

I guess it's not surprising that a tumbleweed
Army brat of Episcopalian and lapsed
Catholic parentage, having skipped a grade
and thus also out of step age-wise
bussed into a gen pop off-post school [3]
might feel the need to belong to something different.

But now that Jewish Zionists have proven to be [4]
as oxymoronic and evil as Christian Nazis [5]
when it is "antisemitic" to denounce the holocaust
committed by the grandchildren of the victims
and aided by the grandchildren of the perpetrators [6]
of that other holocaust they think is the only one
because slaughtering tens of thousands of mostly children [7]
and other helpless "terrorists," bombing schools
hospitals and refugee camps, blocking food
and medicine, shooting at aid workers and UN troops [8]
is just "mowing the grass" and self-defense [9]
against Amalek and the "animals" in Palestine [10]
while the enabler-in-chief urges "restraint" here [11]
and "restraint" there and the war criminal-in-chief [12]
Mr. Yahoo gets standing ovations from the whores
in Congress paid by AIPAC and Christian Zionists [13]
this is not a club I want to belong to.

As for the tale about the tail wagging the dog
which sounds impossible because it is impossible
let us not tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories. [14]
The US war dog needs its Israeli tail
to wag war against Iran and the Middle East
just as it needs Ukraine to wag against
the Russian "'orcs' and 'rashists'" led by [15]
the "Winston Churchhill of our time," no less [16]
a "Jewish Hero" or less deserving than the Yahoo [17]
of standing ovations from the US Congress
and a kiss from the Speaker for unfurling the sacred flag [18]
of Ukraine, which later they waved back at him
for graciously receiving the latest 61 billion [19]
dollars to kill Russians and feed the weapons industry.

We'll stand with you as long as it takes, they say
in Washington and the words are echoed verbatim
in London, Berlin, Strasburg, Brussels, everywhere [20]
the "golden billion" as the Russians say [21]
hold sway. But it's not a billion by a long shot
just the True Believers and the warmongers
who burn villages to save them and destroy one country [22]
to weaken another one, and if that doesn't work [23]
freeze, seize and steal the money and the gold [24]
and if that doesn't work, buy up the land and minerals [25]
all in all, an "extraordinarily wise investment."[26]

Returning to our muttons, as Professor Hall
liked to quip to get back to the point [27]
I also used to think I could be French
due to a year I spent in craggy Provence
and Georges Brassens. Maybe I should have stayed there
and become an outlaw instead of going back
to Vietnamerika, the killing fields
of Kennedys and King, who dared oppose the war [28]
that the French had already fought and also lost
like me in Baltimore, complètement de'payse'. [29]
So I went to Ithaca to study some more lingo [30]
but when I graduated it disappeared.
I don't even understand much anymore.
O Monsieur Maurice, j'ai une grevisse [31]
ou n'en quel pays sont elles
les belles nasales du temps jadis?[32]

Then there's great-great-grandaddy Michael
and great-grandaddy David and recapitulation theory [33]
which made me feel a little bit Irish, like many
a foot-stomping Guinness-swilling Dubliners
fan, but in the end I'm still American
with "born in Washington DC" written
forever in a German passport marking me
for every border guard a "renouncee"[34]
and flagged no doubt somewhere as doubly suspect
as a Mitläufer of the likes of Sarah Wagenknecht [35]
Sevim Dagdelen and Harald Kujat
Doug Macgregor, Jeffrey Sachs and Ray
McGovern, Lawrence Wilkerson, Scott Ritter
John Mearsheimer, Chas Freeman, and Max
Blumenthal, all reprehensibly opposed
to war that will set the clock back a million years
a historical landmark that no one will remember
since there will be no one to remember.

It's been a while since junior high school
but the Western leaders "standing with" Ukraine
and Israel haven't aged a bit. They know
nothing and need to go to detention and write:
"I will not do stupid things that kill people"
a million times or more until they stop
or their parents come to get them or the police
lock them up. Fortunately the senile
juvenile emperor and his vassal prince [36]
that fell obediently on his underwater
bomb to "Keep the Russians out, the Americans
in" and his own people down and out [37]
are now about to become bad history
if there is any more history at all.

'Tis a dark wood indeed we find ourselves in.
Our Virgils are ignored or denounced as Putin-
puppets, antisemites and self-hating Jews.
The mighty Wurlitzer, the TV news [38]
tells us what to think we know and what
tune to dance to and who the current enemies
are and how it's "worth it" to kill five hundred [39]
thousand children in Iraq and millions
everywhere, in America's forever wars [40]
for corporate freedom to own everything
and global "rule-based" plutocracy for all. [41]


[1] Scott has said this often, last I think on Andrew Napolitano's "Judging Freedom" Nov. 25, 2024. Napolitano's podcast was too good for Facebook so you can't link to it from there, but it's on Rumble.com.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Morrissey Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. I blog at morrissey.substack.com.

Related Topic(s): Germany; Israel; Russia; Ukraine, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

David North Is David W. Green: So What?

9/11 Aletheia

Was the Air Force One Flyover a Warning to Obama?

An Open Letter to Noam Chomsky and Paul Craig Roberts

A Psychiatrist Searches for Sanity in a Crazy World

Transparent Underpants: MITOP Again

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 17 fans, 59 articles, 81 quicklinks, 2741 comments, 75 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Navigation to and from the footnotes is better in print mode, where you can scroll, and even better here, where you can jump back and forth as in a Word document.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 2, 2024 at 6:06:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 17 fans, 59 articles, 81 quicklinks, 2741 comments, 75 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Navigation to and from the footnotes is easier in print mode, and even better here.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 2, 2024 at 6:20:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 17 fans, 59 articles, 81 quicklinks, 2741 comments, 75 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to :   New Content

Thanks Blair. Likewise.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024 at 3:08:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6753 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Starting from the end, we can be aware of our extraterrestrial visitors and the extraordinary machinations of the covert group managing these affairs. (Greer - Disclosureproject).

Then, the transnational cabal, apparently simmering in Nazi ideology. (Hawkins - OEN - "Slouching").

And not to be outdone, the likelihood of massive global collapse by 2040. (Elgin, Choosing Earth).

Michael, I always appreciate your contributions.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024 at 10:13:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 17 fans, 59 articles, 81 quicklinks, 2741 comments, 75 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I am still reluctant to go down this road, Blair, but my mind is getting opener and opener, so to speak, especially when even the US Congress is being forced to take notice. Saw this recently on Redacted, whereupon I discovered that "zero point energy" even has a Wikipedia page. My problem is that this stuff is so far removed from "clear and present dangers" (although I realize that some see a direct connection), namely the full-blown idiocy and recklessness of 1) our (mainly Western, i.e. US) political leaders, 2) the mainstream media and 3) the general public (the consequence of 1) + 2), that I have to wonder if the human race will survive long enough to explore anything at all. I feel like a very small adult surrounded by a crowd of gigantic infants screaming at each other and "playing" with fire, guns, bombs, poisons etc. What if anything will bring them to their senses?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024 at 8:18:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6753 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Thank you, Michael, as always.

A few thoughts:

That the ET stuff has Everything to do with what is happening "right here in River City."

That the suppression of zero-point energy can be seen as a crime against humanity.

That, when things are in-sane on the horizontal plane (and of course, they are) - it can be time to "go vertical." This includes, but is not limited to, learning as much as possible about our off-planet neighbors.

It also includes the depth dimension, and in particular the need for inner stillness.

We need (I believe) to find the calm, peace and dynamic stillness at the core of our being, simply to be able to ride the waves.

I hear you about the issue of whether we will survive. It is, of course, a valid question. One of the answers has to do with whether we - humanity - will be able to develop our consciousness en-mass in the time we have. Paradoxically, the ugly crap floating around our increasingly sewer-like world may in fact be what gets us there.

That is, unless we take the Armageddon Bypass.

The whole scene was probably going to collapse by 2040, so maybe this is speeding up the inevitable. I believe the key is being available to help us all rise from the ashes...and/or helping others to grow so that they can do it.

I appreciate your emphasis on giving resources. I am always open to doing the same.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024 at 2:31:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend