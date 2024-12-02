Notes from the Dark Wood

"If you're not scared, you're stupid."

- Scott Ritter[1]

I used to think I was a little bit Jewish

a fact I cannot explain except by the fact

that for two years in junior high school

in New Rochelle most of the other kids

in my class were Jewish though how I knew that

I don't know. What I do know now and how

I know is that after the genocide in Gaza[2]

I will never feel the least bit Jewish again.

I guess it's not surprising that a tumbleweed

Army brat of Episcopalian and lapsed

Catholic parentage, having skipped a grade

and thus also out of step age-wise

bussed into a gen pop off-post school [3]

might feel the need to belong to something different.

But now that Jewish Zionists have proven to be [4]

as oxymoronic and evil as Christian Nazis [5]

when it is "antisemitic" to denounce the holocaust

committed by the grandchildren of the victims

and aided by the grandchildren of the perpetrators [6]

of that other holocaust they think is the only one

because slaughtering tens of thousands of mostly children [7]

and other helpless "terrorists," bombing schools

hospitals and refugee camps, blocking food

and medicine, shooting at aid workers and UN troops [8]

is just "mowing the grass" and self-defense [9]

against Amalek and the "animals" in Palestine [10]

while the enabler-in-chief urges "restraint" here [11]

and "restraint" there and the war criminal-in-chief [12]

Mr. Yahoo gets standing ovations from the whores

in Congress paid by AIPAC and Christian Zionists [13]

this is not a club I want to belong to.

As for the tale about the tail wagging the dog

which sounds impossible because it is impossible

let us not tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories. [14]

The US war dog needs its Israeli tail

to wag war against Iran and the Middle East

just as it needs Ukraine to wag against

the Russian "'orcs' and 'rashists'" led by [15]

the "Winston Churchhill of our time," no less [16]

a "Jewish Hero" or less deserving than the Yahoo [17]

of standing ovations from the US Congress

and a kiss from the Speaker for unfurling the sacred flag [18]

of Ukraine, which later they waved back at him

for graciously receiving the latest 61 billion [19]

dollars to kill Russians and feed the weapons industry.

We'll stand with you as long as it takes, they say

in Washington and the words are echoed verbatim

in London, Berlin, Strasburg, Brussels, everywhere [20]

the "golden billion" as the Russians say [21]

hold sway. But it's not a billion by a long shot

just the True Believers and the warmongers

who burn villages to save them and destroy one country [22]

to weaken another one, and if that doesn't work [23]

freeze, seize and steal the money and the gold [24]

and if that doesn't work, buy up the land and minerals [25]

all in all, an "extraordinarily wise investment."[26]

Returning to our muttons, as Professor Hall

liked to quip to get back to the point [27]

I also used to think I could be French

due to a year I spent in craggy Provence

and Georges Brassens. Maybe I should have stayed there

and become an outlaw instead of going back

to Vietnamerika, the killing fields

of Kennedys and King, who dared oppose the war [28]

that the French had already fought and also lost

like me in Baltimore, complètement de'payse'. [29]

So I went to Ithaca to study some more lingo [30]

but when I graduated it disappeared.

I don't even understand much anymore.

O Monsieur Maurice, j'ai une grevisse [31]

ou n'en quel pays sont elles

les belles nasales du temps jadis?[32]

Then there's great-great-grandaddy Michael

and great-grandaddy David and recapitulation theory [33]

which made me feel a little bit Irish, like many

a foot-stomping Guinness-swilling Dubliners

fan, but in the end I'm still American

with "born in Washington DC" written

forever in a German passport marking me

for every border guard a "renouncee"[34]

and flagged no doubt somewhere as doubly suspect

as a Mitläufer of the likes of Sarah Wagenknecht [35]

Sevim Dagdelen and Harald Kujat

Doug Macgregor, Jeffrey Sachs and Ray

McGovern, Lawrence Wilkerson, Scott Ritter

John Mearsheimer, Chas Freeman, and Max

Blumenthal, all reprehensibly opposed

to war that will set the clock back a million years

a historical landmark that no one will remember

since there will be no one to remember.

It's been a while since junior high school

but the Western leaders "standing with" Ukraine

and Israel haven't aged a bit. They know

nothing and need to go to detention and write:

"I will not do stupid things that kill people"

a million times or more until they stop

or their parents come to get them or the police

lock them up. Fortunately the senile

juvenile emperor and his vassal prince [36]

that fell obediently on his underwater

bomb to "Keep the Russians out, the Americans

in" and his own people down and out [37]

are now about to become bad history

if there is any more history at all.

'Tis a dark wood indeed we find ourselves in.

Our Virgils are ignored or denounced as Putin-

puppets, antisemites and self-hating Jews.

The mighty Wurlitzer, the TV news [38]

tells us what to think we know and what

tune to dance to and who the current enemies

are and how it's "worth it" to kill five hundred [39]

thousand children in Iraq and millions

everywhere, in America's forever wars [40]

for corporate freedom to own everything

and global "rule-based" plutocracy for all. [41]





[1] Scott has said this often, last I think on Andrew Napolitano's "Judging Freedom" Nov. 25, 2024. Napolitano's podcast was too good for Facebook so you can't link to it from there, but it's on Rumble.com.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).