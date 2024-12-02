Notes from the Dark Wood

(Image by daniel.stark) Details DMCA
"If
you're not scared, you're stupid."
- Scott Ritter[1]
I used to
think I was a little bit Jewish
a fact I cannot explain except by the fact
that for two years in junior high school
in New Rochelle most of the other kids
in my class were Jewish though how I knew that
I don't know. What I do know now and how
I know is that after the genocide in Gaza[2]
I will never feel the least bit Jewish again.
I guess
it's not surprising that a tumbleweed
Army brat of Episcopalian and lapsed
Catholic parentage, having skipped a grade
and thus also out of step age-wise
bussed into a gen pop off-post school [3]
might feel the need to belong to something different.
But now
that Jewish Zionists have proven to be [4]
as oxymoronic and evil as Christian Nazis [5]
when it is "antisemitic" to denounce the holocaust
committed by the grandchildren of the victims
and aided by the grandchildren of the perpetrators [6]
of that other holocaust they think is the only one
because slaughtering tens of thousands of mostly children [7]
and other helpless "terrorists," bombing schools
hospitals and refugee camps, blocking food
and medicine, shooting at aid workers and UN troops [8]
is just "mowing the grass" and self-defense [9]
against Amalek and the "animals" in Palestine [10]
while the enabler-in-chief urges "restraint" here [11]
and "restraint" there and the war criminal-in-chief [12]
Mr. Yahoo gets standing ovations from the whores
in Congress paid by AIPAC and Christian Zionists [13]
this is not a club I want to belong to.
As for the
tale about the tail wagging the dog
which sounds impossible because it is impossible
let us not tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories. [14]
The US war dog needs its Israeli tail
to wag war against Iran and the Middle East
just as it needs Ukraine to wag against
the Russian "'orcs' and 'rashists'" led by [15]
the "Winston Churchhill of our time," no less [16]
a "Jewish Hero" or less deserving than the Yahoo [17]
of standing ovations from the US Congress
and a kiss from the Speaker for unfurling the sacred flag [18]
of Ukraine, which later they waved back at him
for graciously receiving the latest 61 billion [19]
dollars to kill Russians and feed the weapons industry.
We'll stand
with you as long as it takes, they say
in Washington and the words are echoed verbatim
in London, Berlin, Strasburg, Brussels, everywhere [20]
the "golden billion" as the Russians say [21]
hold sway. But it's not a billion by a long shot
just the True Believers and the warmongers
who burn villages to save them and destroy one country [22]
to weaken another one, and if that doesn't work [23]
freeze, seize and steal the money and the gold [24]
and if that doesn't work, buy up the land and minerals [25]
all in all, an "extraordinarily wise investment."[26]
Returning
to our muttons, as Professor Hall
liked to quip to get back to the point [27]
I also used to think I could be French
due to a year I spent in craggy Provence
and Georges Brassens. Maybe I should have stayed there
and become an outlaw instead of going back
to Vietnamerika, the killing fields
of Kennedys and King, who dared oppose the war [28]
that the French had already fought and also lost
like me in Baltimore, complètement de'payse'. [29]
So I went to Ithaca to study some more lingo [30]
but when I graduated it disappeared.
I don't even understand much anymore.
O Monsieur Maurice, j'ai une grevisse [31]
ou n'en quel pays sont elles
les belles nasales du temps jadis?[32]
Then
there's great-great-grandaddy Michael
and great-grandaddy David and recapitulation theory [33]
which made me feel a little bit Irish, like many
a foot-stomping Guinness-swilling Dubliners
fan, but in the end I'm still American
with "born in Washington DC" written
forever in a German passport marking me
for every border guard a "renouncee"[34]
and flagged no doubt somewhere as doubly suspect
as a Mitläufer of the likes of Sarah Wagenknecht [35]
Sevim Dagdelen and Harald Kujat
Doug Macgregor, Jeffrey Sachs and Ray
McGovern, Lawrence Wilkerson, Scott Ritter
John Mearsheimer, Chas Freeman, and Max
Blumenthal, all reprehensibly opposed
to war that will set the clock back a million years
a historical landmark that no one will remember
since there will be no one to remember.
It's been a
while since junior high school
but the Western leaders "standing with" Ukraine
and Israel haven't aged a bit. They know
nothing and need to go to detention and write:
"I will not do stupid things that kill people"
a million times or more until they stop
or their parents come to get them or the police
lock them up. Fortunately the senile
juvenile emperor and his vassal prince [36]
that fell obediently on his underwater
bomb to "Keep the Russians out, the Americans
in" and his own people down and out [37]
are now about to become bad history
if there is any more history at all.
'Tis a dark
wood indeed we find ourselves in.
Our Virgils are ignored or denounced as Putin-
puppets, antisemites and self-hating Jews.
The mighty Wurlitzer, the TV news [38]
tells us what to think we know and what
tune to dance to and who the current enemies
are and how it's "worth it" to kill five hundred [39]
thousand children in Iraq and millions
everywhere, in America's forever wars [40]
for corporate freedom to own everything
and global "rule-based" plutocracy for all. [41]
[1] Scott has said this often, last I think on Andrew Napolitano's "Judging Freedom" Nov. 25, 2024. Napolitano's podcast was too good for Facebook so you can't link to it from there, but it's on Rumble.com.
