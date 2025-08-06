Not capitalist but economically, socially and ecologically just order can deliver on SDGs

Deliver on gender equality and human rights and all other SDGs

"Anti-rights and anti-gender pushes are driven by political, patriarchal, conservative, and religious bodies that frame wrong understandings of gender as a 'threat to the social good'. They make it (wrongly) seem that any progressive position on justice- whether it is social, racial, gender, sexual, economic, disability, climate, or ecological- is threatening and destructive to the so-called 'dominant global order.' But we, particularly those of us in the Global South, have to understand it very clearly that this global order is white supremacist, capitalist, and patriarchal, that sustains itself through division, fear mongering, and the wrong beliefs that 'a market will fix anything and will fix everything.' And we know that it does not", said Dr Angelique V Nixon.

"Anti-gender and anti-rights pushes are attacking social justice movements and fuelling a backlash against progressive social and environmental justice movements. Such anti-rights and anti-gender pushes are perpetuating false and misleading narratives about gender, sex, sexuality, human rights, and climate change. They are promoting transphobia, anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiments, homophobic and transphobic attitudes and discourses globally. This has negatively impacted public understandings of gender and sexuality, LGBTQIA+ identities, and sexual and reproductive health and rights and justice," added Dr Angelique Nixon, who serves as the Director, CAISO: Sex and Gender Justice, Trinidad and Tobago, and Senior Lecturer and researcher, Institute for Gender and Development Studies, University of West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago.

Progress on SDGs is off the track: It is time for accountability

Only 5 years are left to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). But progress on the right to health, gender equality and human rights is off the track by miles - in fact it is receding in certain aspects. Gender disparities significantly impact health outcomes and evidence shows that SDG-3 goal of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all - at all ages - cannot be realised without addressing SDG-5 on gender equality.

Essential health services must include sexual and reproductive health services - including safe abortion and post-abortion care, menstrual health hygiene, and mental health services, with particular attention to women, adolescent girls, persons with disability, indigenous peoples, gender diverse communities, older people, young people, migrant workers, refugees, people living with HIV, sex workers, people who use drugs, among others. They must also include all health and social support services for survivors of sexual and other forms of gender-based violence.

