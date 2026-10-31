Not Lost, Misplaced

“Grim-faced and forbidding, their faces closed tight

An angular mass of New Yorkers”

— Rush, “The Camera Eye”

I ended my spring by visiting New York, the place I had called “home” for the first twenty years of my life. Lucky enough to have my mother along for the trip, I asked her to give my wife and me a tour of the places that were important to our family’s history. We packed into the car and headed to where it all began: the Bronx.

When I tell people that I moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career, they often ask why I didn’t just move from the suburbs to New York City. My answer usually involves the fact that, at the time, Hollywood was the center of the hair metal scene, my preferred genre. But there was another reason, one that quickly came back to me as I drove through the city of my birth.

That morning, we drove past the schools that my mother attended, the church where my parents were married, the apartment building where we lived until I was four, and the hospital where my sister was born. The original plan was to get out and explore, but we couldn’t find anywhere to park.

Sitting in the driver’s seat of the rental car, I felt claustrophobic. There were so many people, so many cars, all in constant motion. At one point, the GPS directed us underneath the El, and I immediately felt trapped, a sensation intensified by the shadows from the train tracks, which obscured the lane markers below. Then we were blocked for 20 minutes by a delivery driver who had left his truck to find his destination.

Amid the noise, congestion, and constant motion, I could feel my creativity being pushed aside.

“There is unrest in the forest

Trouble with the trees”

— Rush, “Trees”

Last weekend those memories came back to me as I hiked to the summit of East Tiger Mountain in my adopted home state of Washington. Challenged physically by the terrain and inspired by its beauty, I could feel my mind relax. My inner metronome began to match the cadence of my steps, and drum patterns danced in my head.

I had been invited on the hike by my coworker, Calvin, and immediately saw it as an opportunity to reconnect with nature. As a child, I was in the Boy Scouts and spent my summers working in the woods at a Cub Scout camp. It was a part of me that I had lost along the way, especially since my wife prefers the great indoors. Even before her physical limitations became part of our lives, her idea of roughing it was a well-appointed cabin with flush toilets.

On the drive up, it dawned on me that this was the first activity I had engaged in outside of work that didn’t involve a member of my family. In California, we had led insulated lives, but the move north had shrunk our world even more.

Introductions were made, and we embarked on our journey. Aside from Calvin, I didn’t know anyone in the group. Most of them already knew one another, but they still made me feel welcome. Our planned navigator had been delayed, so we were on our own as we headed up the mountain.

As we took our first steps up the trail, it quickly became evident that this was a group with a purpose. Not many words were spoken. The only sounds were our footsteps and the background music of the forest.

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