OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/12/24

Not Looking Doesn't Make It Go Away

1/2/2009 10:01:26 AM

Here's my favorite joke: A nighclub bouncer sees a drunk searching the ground under a streetlight. He asks: "Did you lose something?"

"Car keys."

"Where's your car?"

"Over there across the street."

"Why don't you look near the car?"

"There's more light over here."

The current unfolding massacre in Gaza is a perfect illustration of this principle. If there is a solution to the problem of peace in the Middle East, it certainly is not to be found where anyone in power is looking.

The US, with typically bizarre logic, insists that Hamas must stop the Israeli bombing immediately. Performing the same action repeatedly expecting a different result, the popular definition of insanity, seems to be the only thing "on the table." We're searching for a peaceful solution, as long as we can look in the same old empty places.

Western media attention on the Israeli invasion of Gaza decodes the story in the murky light of the unquestioned rationales put forth by the people doing the bombing: "Self defense" and "Going After The Terrorists." And nowhere, on no channel, in no press conference do we hear anyone asking: "What is the US, who is footing all of the bills, doing to stop the killing?" One supposes everybody knows the answer to that one anyway.

We can only conclude that nobody is seriously interested in anything other than Secretary Rice's carefully phrased "sustainable and lasting" solution. That unquantifiable condition might be remembered as the one so successfully imposed the last time Lebanon was destroyed, by American made weapons, with American dollars, while Americans watched the unbelievable terror and distruction and did nothing but parrot the Israeli cover story about some "kidnapped" soldier. As with Gaza, Dr. Rice imposed this flexible precondition of "sustainability" on any solution, and blamed Hezbollah for the Israeli carpet-bombing of civilian population centers.

As to who will be left alive in Gaza after Dr. Rice's dreadful formula is satisfied - the answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind. It begins to be clear that when it comes to solutions, "sustainable and lasting" is the new "final."

As in my favorite joke,[1] you see, it's dark over where peace might lie waiting to be discovered. It could be lying right out in the open. But nobody is looking for it there. Much better to look where we already know the time-worn answers we'll find.

[1] I learned that this is an ancient parable, warmed over and given modern dress: wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Nasreddin

Nasreddin's Ring

Mullah had lost his ring in the living room. He searched for it for a while, but since he could not find it, he went out into the yard and began to look there. His wife, who saw what he was doing, asked: "Mullah, you lost your ring in the room, why are you looking for it in the yard?" Mullah stroked his beard and said: "The room is too dark and I can't see very well. I came out to the courtyard to look for my ring because there is much more light out here"

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

I wrote this in 2009.

That's what, fifteen years ago!? What's changed? Nothing but the unimaginable magnitude of the crime.

No matter how many times the mask slips, the gloves come off, our disillusionment knocks our ass in the dirt, the horror remains. It's not just some subjective interpretation of sensory input: it's there like a mountain, or a bottomless abyss, whether you look at it or not, whether you try to climb it or move it or fill it, or take the easy way and draw the curtain of Denial over it. Cause it stays horrible, regardless.

It will not go away until it has been properly accounted for. That means, until there is consensus on what is actually going on. Not who is to blame; that's another matter. We have yet to confront the What at the scale it takes for humanity to change direction.

We know at least this: that the power structure now in place, and not the rationales, the sociological analyses, or the current generation of psychopaths-in-charge, but the basic cultural structures that determine our material positions, is what's driving us. Until we dismantle those structures, our disintegration will continue to its logical end.

Cultural structures are not silly "culture wars" memes. They are our collective behavior, and as such, our collective responsibility. We have yet to take that responsibility collectively. It has never been done, and barely ever contemplated. So here's a question:

If humanity found a way to take collective responsibility for our collective suicidal behavior, who would be wrong?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 12, 2024 at 5:50:35 PM

--and by gosh, I posted this back then right here on OEN:

Click Here

I remember now, I was so appalled by "Condi" Rice's bizarre rationale for doing nothing (but providing the ammunition) about the Israeli assault on civilians in the Gaza Strip. Her wide-eyed innocent smiling death-dealing face has haunted me ever since.

And now we should be able to see just what would be "sustainable and lasting."

They named a supertanker after her.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 12, 2024 at 6:09:35 PM

